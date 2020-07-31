Richard Gurewitsch Provides Jobs During COVID-19 While Aiding Latin Countries With New Company, ENVIOS305

Entrepreneur Richard Gurewitsch Created ENVIOS305 to Help Latin Countries Gain Supplies and to Create More Jobs During COVID-19

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / While many people were laid off and lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Richard Gurewitsch saw an opportunity not only to help people in other countries gain access to the supplies they need, but also to create a company that provides jobs in this dire time. Statistics show that the number of unemployed Americans went from 6.2 million in February to 20.5 million in May 2020. Finding new jobs proved difficult, and companies such as this new one created by Richard Gurewitsch were welcome in a sea of unemployment.

Richard Gurewitsch has been an entrepreneur for many years, and his latest endeavor, ENVIOS305, is another successful company that was created to help immigrants as well as those living in Latin American countries such as Cuba and other countries in the Caribbean.

Richard Gurewitsch Creates ENVIOS305 in Record Time

Richard Gurewitsch says that the reason he created this new service was to help mitigate the effects of the economic devastation in Cuba, as well as other Caribbean and Central American countries. He and his team of engineers and marketing staff were able to create and develop this new service in record time, so that they could immediately start helping people who need the supplies ENVIOS305 provides.

This new service created by Richard Gurewitsch and his team is able to send non-perishable food, cookware, electronic items, and more to Cuba and other countries directly from Panama via ship with a fast turnaround. Some of the popular items sold through ENVIOS305 include bicycles, blenders, food items, toiletries, and slow cookers.

Richard Gurewitsch Makes More Jobs Available During COVID-19

Since its formation over the past few months, Richard Gurewitsch’s new service has grown exponentially. Due to such rapid growth, they have had to duplicate their full-time associates in the call center and administration online to accommodate their increasing demand for goods and services.

“I feel so grateful to be able to not only provide people in Cuba and the other Caribbean and Central American countries with these supplies and items they need during this devastating time but also to be able to create new jobs and provide work for people who have lost their job and need the stability of a full-time job to provide for their family,” says Richard Gurewitsch.

This entrepreneur knows how to help people with the companies he creates, and there is no doubt that he will continue to do so.

