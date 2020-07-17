Ringba Announces the Launch of their TCPA Shield for Call Centers, Marketing Agencies, and Pay Per Call Companies

TCPA Shield by Ringba Will Provide Real-Time Call Blocking and Protect Businesses from TCPA Claims

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / The founders of Ringba, an innovative inbound call tracking and analytics platform for marketers, are pleased to announce the launch of their new TCPA Shield for Pay Per Call Companies and Call Centers.

To learn more about the new TCPA Shield and how it can provide TCPA protection to businesses, please check out https://learn.ringba.com/Ringba-TCPA-Shield-Overview.pdf.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new TCPA Shield from Ringba provides real-time call blocking that will foil attempts by “professional plaintiffs” and others who are looking to demand settlements from well meaning companies by abusing TCPA laws.

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA, became a law in 1991. It requires that businesses obtain “prior consent” before communicating with consumers, but it does not include any guidelines that pertain to changes in modern technology. As the spokesperson explained, this means that the burden of tracking and interpreting consent falls on each business.

The founders of Ringba realize that if a business dials or sends a message to a consumer without this consent, the business is liable for damages of up to $500 per communication. To help protect companies from active settlement seekers who are claiming they did not give consent after getting a phone call or text message, the founders of Ringba were inspired to create and launch the new TCPA Shield.

“Ringba’s TCPA Shield combines the power of our proprietary Instant Caller Profile data with the same databases that police departments and other federal agencies use to offer the maximum protection possible by identifying numbers that belong to litigants, settlement seekers, and their known associates and family members,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the new TCPA Shield will easily integrate into Ringba’s industry leading call tracking platform.

“If you are switching from our competitors to TCPA Shield, we offer drop-in integrations to keep your overhead low and reduce onboarding time. Simply swap out the URL of your current integration with your new TCPA Shield URL and you are done.”

TCPA Shield by Ringba is also backed by the company’s outstanding and experienced support team. Anybody who needs help with the TCPA Shield is welcome to reach out to the dedicated support engineers at any time for assistance.

About Ringba:

Ringba is the industry leading call tracking and analytics platform for marketers, media buyers, call centers and pay per call marketers. Get more ROI than any other platform with their real-time call routing, ring tree for calls, and industry-leading analytics. Purpose-built for performance, reliability, flexibility, and competitive advantage, Ringba empowers businesses to take complete control of their traffic, call flow and customer experience-all without contracts, minimums, or overages. To learn more, connect with their team at sales@ringba.com, give them a call at (800) 824-5000 or visit https://www.ringba.com.

Contact:

Darren Leigh

contact@ringba.com

(800) 824-5000

SOURCE: Ringba

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597863/Ringba-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-TCPA-Shield-for-Call-Centers-Marketing-Agencies-and-Pay-Per-Call-Companies