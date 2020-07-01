ROK Resources Announces Closing of Asset Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition“) from a publicly traded company of certain producing oil and gas assets in Southern Saskatchewan along with associated land leases and related assets and facilities (including certain seismic data)(the “Assets“). The Acquisition has an effective date of June 1, 2020. The total purchase price paid for the Assets was $70,000.

The acquisition properties are located within the Glen Ewen area of Southeast Saskatchewan, targeting the Midale and Frobisher formations. Prior to a partial shut-in on April 1, 2020 due to market pricing, production from these Assets were approximately 85 barrels of oil per day (150 barrels of oil equivalent per day when including gas and liquids) from 13 wells for the month of March 2020. The acquired Assets also include associated facilities and undeveloped land directly adjacent to the Company’s existing land base within the project area. This contiguous area now allows for cost effective development of ROK’s previously undeveloped lands utilizing existing processing capacity, water disposal and pipeline infrastructure. As part of the Acquisition, ROK has also entered into a third party processing agreement with the seller for a portion of the volumes on a fee basis. The acquisition package also contains associated liabilities, including future abandonment obligations and 27 suspended wells and 11 inactive facility sites, which will be evaluated for future reactivation.

About ROK

ROK (previously Petrodorado Energy Ltd.) was previously engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and is currently engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, President and CEO

Lynn Chapman, VP Finance and CFO

Phone: (306) 698-7999

Email: info@rokresources.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans with respect to pursuing the Acquisition and the expectations regarding future growth of the Assets. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

