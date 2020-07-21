Roofing Contractor Greensboro GA Facilitates Insurance to Fully Cover the Install of a Total Roof Replacement for Lake Oconee Baptist Church

Top Greensboro Roofer, Braswell Construction Group, served as liaison between local church and insurance company in a successful claim that resulted in a full roof replacement covered by insurance.

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Local Greensboro platinum accredited Georgia Roofer, Braswell Construction Group (BCG), recently completed a full roof replacement for Lakeside Baptist Church located in Lake Oconee within Greensboro County, Georgia. The Lakeside Baptist Church roof incurred storm damage from the recent Easter storm and BCG was able to get the insurance company to pay for a full replacement. The Greensboro GA Top Roofer installed their new roof using Owens Corning Duration TruDef Shingles with SureNail technology which is considered the finest in the standard asphalt shingle market.

When asked what makes BCG unique, owner Chris Braswell states “In addition to offering full roof repair, restoration and replacement, we are also an Insurance claim specialist and work closely with homeowners/businesses and Insurance companies to guarantee our clients get what they deserve should they have storm, water, or fire damage. We are also certified by the IICRC for water damage and applied structural dry-outs.”

BCG also offers free next-day inspections to assist in beginning this process. A trained expert team member will inspect the roof and determine the extent of the storm damage. Greensboro GA Roofing Contractor, Braswell Construction Group. is distinctive in that they provide a premium service as being the liaison between the homeowner/business and their insurance provider at no extra cost. They do everything from reviewing the estimate, which guarantees that all required repairs are included in the scope of work, to speaking with the Insurance provider over the telephone to ensure that all paperwork necessary to secure your claim is promptly turned in. BCG has extensive knowledge of the claim procedure with most insurance companies.

Unlike other Contractors that only help with a single trade like replacing the roof, Braswell Construction Group, Inc. handles the restoration or remodel project from start to finish, which in the end saves the customer time, money and headaches. Their mission is to earn trust by providing timely and quality services. Since exterior property damage may essentially cause further exterior damage, interior damage, or environmental health hazards, Braswell Construction Group, Inc. encourages customers impacted by the recent Greensboro GA storms to take advantage of the free inspection and estimate offer plus either $500 off the project or a free upgrade to an architectural shingle roof.

Because of Braswell’s Construction Group, Inc.’s highly coveted elite ‘Platinum Preferred Contractor’ status recognition, coupled with its outstanding BBB rating, Angie’s List high ratings, and Super Service Awards and countless other high ratings, reviews, accolades and acceptance to elite trade associations; customers can feel confident knowing that their roofing project is in the hands of the best of the best the state of Georgia has to offer when it comes to quality, experienced professionals to handle all their restoration and remodeling needs.

More information is available at https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

About Braswell Construction Group

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

One attribute that separates Braswell Construction Group from other Greensboro roofing contractors is that they are recognized with the elite status of Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors. To qualify for this exclusive position, BCG not only met the highest standard requirements but exceeded them in all areas of their trade. Once named as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the provider is considered among the best in the industry.

Multi-Award-Winning, Braswell Construction Group, recently received the Owens Corning 2020 Product Excellence Award and also is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscape and is the Davinci Project of the Year Award current recipient. This prestigious award is only given to three roofing specialists nationwide. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic slate and shake roofing systems. To gain acceptance into the program, contractors must be nominated or approved by their respective territory manufacturer’s representative. You can learn more about BCG and their recent award here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-041000333.html

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia. You can learn more about BCG and their high-standing reputation via this past features here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/best-roofer-greensboro-ga-awarded-090500179.html

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas. Chris Braswell, his wife of 17 years and their daughter happily reside in Greensboro, GA where they work, live and play. The Braswell family is extremely involved in all aspects of the local Greensboro community with their business location at 1051 Village Park Dr., conveniently situated off Lake Oconee Parkway.

For more information contact Braswell Constructions Group at their website given above or by calling 678-283- 2551.

