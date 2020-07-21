Ruder Finn Expands Multi-Platform Video Storytelling Capabilities with Acquisition of Osmosis Films

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global independent PR agency Ruder Finn announced today that it has acquired award-winning video content studio, Osmosis Films. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Osmosis is a full-service creative strategy and production studio specializing in innovative story creation through film, animation, and interactive media.

The addition of Osmosis further bolsters Ruder Finn’s extensive roster of in-house creative services, adding a broad set of global video production services and innovative technology tools for animation and interactive video experiences, arming the agency with a distinguished creative edge as it becomes one of the top video communication firms globally.

“As we look ahead to what’s next both for our agency and the industry at large, the democratization of on-demand video streaming has ultimately created a unique opportunity to expand content creation for our clients,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “That’s why we’re doubling down on our commitment to video – because it has this unrivaled ability to keep audiences engaged in a way that many two-dimensional platforms can’t, all while conveying very complex concepts through an empathetic lens. That emotional resonance is going to be key in delivering our clients’ messaging – particularly today, against the backdrop of everything we’re experiencing in our country.”

Since its inception in 2011, Osmosis has turned out award-winning work for Fortune 500 companies and non-profits around the globe. Past client work includes projects for the World Economic Forum (WEF), PayPal, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Teach For America, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and The Council on Foreign Relations. The studio was awarded a Summit Creative Award in 2019 in the health and medicine category for its creation of “The Human Microbiome.” Its feature-length documentary “Valiant,” a partnership with NHL Original Productions, premiered in late 2019 on Amazon and iTunes.

“Video represents a dramatic shift in how people communicate, which companies and organizations are just beginning to understand. That shift is going to expand exponentially with the explosion of worldwide access to mobile 5G,” said James Lawler, founder and CEO of Osmosis. “Having a compelling and creative video strategy will be more essential than ever for clients hoping to reach customers, shareholders, employees, and the broader public. Ruder Finn’s commitment to inspirational and inventive storytelling matches our own, and I’m confident that together we will lead the way in an exciting new era of video communication.”

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world’s largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what’s now to what’s next. Uniquely co-headquartered in the U.S. and China, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, RF Bloom, and SPI Group. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

About Osmosis

Osmosis is a full-service creative agency and production company specializing in content communications strategies leveraging video, animation, and other visual storytelling formats.

Founded in 2011, Osmosis serves over 60 clients around the world, across emerging technologies, non-profit, education, pharma, biotech, fintech, private equity, venture capital, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries.

Osmosis works closely with clients to discover, define and distill their narratives for the audiences that matter most through powerful visual storytelling. With local production teams in 10 countries, Osmosis produces all content in-house, from brand guidelines to video, animations, social media, websites, infographics, podcasts, documentary films, and more. For more information visit www.osmosisfilms.com.

