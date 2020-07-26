Scheer Foundation Expand Operations to Uganda

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2020 / The Scheer Foundation announced today that it has partnered with the Nasuti Yange Orphanage Foundation to assist in the financing of the orphanage located in Nasuti Mosque, Uganda.

The Nasuti Orphanage is protecting 30 Children in a loving environment under the direction of Andrew Tibewolwa. “Protecting Children and helping them grow in a safe and loving environment is one of the pillars of our work. We are proud to be associated with this project which is in a very poor environment. We just hope that our contribution will bring them happiness and joy,” said Frederic Scheer Co-Chairman of the Scheer Foundation.

The Orphanage is located in the Republic of Uganda. a landlocked country in East-Central Africa. It is bordered to the east by Kenya, to the north by South Sudan, to the west by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to the south-west by Rwanda, and to the south by Tanzania. The official languages are English and Swahili,

Uganda is one of the poorest nations in the world. In 2012, 37.8 percent of the population lived on less than $1.25 a day. Despite, making enormous progress in reducing the countrywide poverty incidence from 56 percent of the population in 1992 to 24.5 percent in 2009, poverty remains deep-rooted in the country’s rural areas, which are home to 84 percent of Ugandans.

The Scheer Foundation is proud to expand its reach in Africa after its first project in Tanzania.

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fighting malnutrition and children mortality in Africa by promoting local agricultural and industrial projects to build up local and regional employment. The Scheer Foundation promotes planting sustainable crops to enhance food supply and creating surplus to be used for industrial application thus, creating regional employment. The Foundation recently expand its field of activity to art & music and is now promoting and supporting young artists around the world.

