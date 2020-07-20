School of Bots Launches E-HUB, a Comprehensive Chatbot Training Platform

The game-changing platform features expert frameworks and templates, jobs, and certification program.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / School of Bots is announcing the launch of a pioneering training platform called E-HUB where marketers and entrepreneurs can learn proven chatbot marketing and automation strategies, earn certifications, hire qualified bot builders or get hired, and connect with fellow members in a virtual coworking space.

E-HUB (Educate, Hire, Unite, Build) breaks new ground by giving users all-inclusive access to effective chatbot strategies, as well as proven training materials that accelerate growth for companies. The platform’s features include career and business opportunities related to chatbot tech, marketing and automation, as well as cutting-edge practices and latest trends. These groundbreaking tools are necessary for a professional or business to get predictable, repeatable results with chatbots.

“We’ve developed frameworks and templates from serving over 120 clients, including many industry leaders,” says Kyle Willis, CEO of School of Bots. “Our expertise in chatbots helped to produce millions of dollars in revenue for clients. Moreover, E-HUB’s resources leverage our firm’s extensive knowledge of chatbots since our founding in 2016.”

School of Bots’ E-HUB Platform

E-HUB’s expert training resources significantly differentiate the platform from other educators. E-HUB gives access to comprehensive video training that includes step-by-step instructions, optimized templates and frameworks that enable clients to implement the best strategies while they build ManyChat applications. The expert video courses are taught by cofounder Natasha Takahashi and other thought leaders.

Moreover, the BotWork feature lets members get hired by employers who seek certified experts. Platform users learn automation and marketing on Facebook Messenger and SMS. E-HUB will soon offer chatbot courses on artificial intelligence, Instagram, WhatsApp and other major platforms. Other benefits include a coworking space (a 24/7 virtual space) and networking groups.

“We’re launching a pioneering platform that enables marketers to gain chatbot expertise, hire professionals or get hired, and network with industry professionals,” says Mr. Willis. “It’s a game-changing ecosystem where synergy thrives between participants. Learners and experts exchange insights on best practices and therefore enhance value for all participants.”

