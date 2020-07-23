Scientific Industries Announces Industry Veteran as New Board Member and Chairman of Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), July 23, 2020 – Scientific Industries, Inc. announced the appointment of Reinhard Vogt to the Board of Directors and the resignation of Mr. James S. Segasture. Mr. John Moore, the Chairman of the Board, stated that the Company was extremely grateful for Mr. Segasture’s dedicated service to the Company as a Director since 1991 and wishes him well in his retirement.

Mr. Moore continued “Mr. Vogt, a former member of the executive board of Sartorius AG where he contributed to the Company’s phenomenal growth and shareholder value creation over a 30-year period is a great addition to the Scientific Industries Board with his extensive knowledge, relationships, credibility and wisdom, especially as a pioneer in single-use technology for bioprocessing. Mr. Vogt will also serve as Chairman of the Company’s Scientific Bioprocessing subsidiary and provide consulting services to the business.”

Mr. Vogt joined Sartorius in 1983 and it was known as a leading analytical balance supplier. It’s filter business at that time was a little larger than Scientific Industries today. He played a critical role in focusing the filter business on biotech applications and evolving Sartorius into a respected leader in the fast-growing and highly profitable bioprocessing industry with a $21 Billion market capitalization today. Mr. Vogt is a commercially minded strategist who has significant experience with numerous acquisitions and their successful integrations. We are looking forward to his leadership to help us create the product road map and forge relationships to build SBI into the leader in cell culture and bioprocessing sensors.”

Mr. Vogt commented: “It is exciting and highly motivating for me to help small enterprises strategically and to grow them dynamically. Sensor technology is an absolute essential technology for the bioprocessing industry and an area with significant unmet needs from a customer perspective. SBI’s sensor portfolio represents a very attractive growth opportunity. Scientific Industries definitely has the potential and the technological expertise to benefit from these market characteristics.”

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and balances; customized catalyst research instruments and bioprocessing systems. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers. Please visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing develops manufactures and sells sensors and instruments for cell culture and bioprocessing. For more information please visit www.scientificbio.com.

“Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.”

