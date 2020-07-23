Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Ernesto Maldonado, VP, Specialty Escrow Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Ernesto Maldonado as Vice President and Head of the Third-Party Escrow team within Seacoast’s Specialty Banking Group. Mr. Maldonado will lead the bank’s efforts nationally in developing financial escrow transactions. Seacoast Commerce Bank has a team of specialty banking industry experts dedicated to serving the needs of businesses and individuals in Property Management, Homeowners’ Associations, Community Management, 1031 Exchange, Trust Servicing, and Financial Escrow markets.

“I am very excited to be part of a growing bank that possesses a passion for serving the unique needs of the specialty markets. I am eager to bring my talents and experience to this new department as we grow the Third-Party Escrow Group into being one of the largest in the country. Seacoast’s customer centric focus and drive to develop long term partnerships through their unique business model of generating deposits through specialty markets and lending those deposits out to new and expanding businesses through their robust SBA lending programs was one of the major factors that lead to my joining the Seacoast Family”, stated Mr. Maldonado.

Mr. Maldonado brings nearly 18 years of banking experience, including over 13 years in commercial lending and banking, to Seacoast Commerce Bank and his clients. Mr. Maldonado’s experience includes funding commercial and C&I loans throughout California, overseeing transactions in specialty banking for Banc of California and most recently serving as the Head of the Third-Party Escrow Group for Pacific Premier Bank. Ernesto holds a BA from UCR and an MBA from Chapman University.

“We are thrilled to have a talent like Ernesto join the Seacoast family by bringing his abundant and diverse experience handling various types of financial escrow transactions to the Specialty Banking Group. Ernesto’s specialized knowledge, ability to resource his clients, and penchant for developing long term partnerships will be a great fit with our team,” stated Scott Armstrong, Director of Specialty Deposits, “and we are excited about the opportunity for Ernesto to generate significant deposits through his extensive networks across the nation.” Ernesto can be reached by email at emaldonado@sccombank.com or at (562) 587-8164.”

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s specialty banking services, please contact Scott Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Director of Specialty Banking, at (858) 432-5205.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.

Contact:

Richard M. Sanborn

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (725) 465-1919

Email: rsanborn@scbholdings.com

SOURCE: Seacoast Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598537/Seacoast-Commerce-Bank-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Ernesto-Maldonado-VP-Specialty-Escrow-Officer