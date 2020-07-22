Small Town, Big Dreams: TikTok Mega Influencer Josh Liljenquist Is Set to Take the Digital World by Storm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Living in a small town with big dreams often weighs people down. Being stuck in an environment that doesn’t seem to foster growth can be very challenging. However, that never stopped TikTok star Josh Liljenquist from garnering international fame through social media.

Fairmont, Minnesota native Josh Liljenquist has garnered massive success by dreaming big. He has amassed over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, over 47,000 followers on Instagram, and 15,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. That kind of stuff is unheard of in his local community in Minnesota, and it’s definitely gained him a lot of praise and popularity over the years.

With his immense online following and his overwhelming knowledge of the internet, Josh has managed to publish three books on Amazon. One of his books called the Instagram Masterguide: Extreme Growth is a certified bestseller on Amazon and became the number 1 top trending new release. He also has other books where he reveals the secrets of his explosive growth online, namely TikTok Guide: Insane Growth and Tips to Become Successful: Make A Change. As a definite authority on the matter, Josh reveals his biggest secrets and hopes that readers will come to learn a lot from his published works.

Currently, Josh is attending college at Minnesota State University, majoring in communication. Even before he was on TikTok, famous Josh has been known to be a bit of a record-setter. He continuously broke multiple track records in his high school and became pretty well-known for his multiple achievements. Josh was born to become a star, and with his rising online popularity, it’ll only be a matter of time before the whole world knows his name.

For the time being, aside from social media influencing, Josh has also started his own supplement business and is currently exploring other forms of investments. He creates organic workout drinks that help promote muscle recovery. He sees this as an opportunity to fill in a specific market need as he likes to work out himself.

Josh is a testament that coming from a small town should never be a hindrance to reaching your biggest dreams. He is incredibly proud of how far he has come as a social media influencer, and he hopes that he can do more and grow more in his career. With the overwhelming exposure, it’s no surprise that he has also received some discouraging sentiments from people online. Josh uses this as fuel for him to work even harder and reach bigger goals for his personal brand.

With his story, Josh hopes to inspire others to put in the work and guarantees them that the results will definitely come in time. Aspiring influencers like him should never give up on their dreams just because they fear that others might judge them. Other people’s opinions should never be a hindrance to someone’s own happiness, and he wishes to inspire that in his followers. With the overwhelming support of his adoring fans, Josh continues to entertain people and keep them knowledgeable with his “Facts” videos. With his ever-growing popularity that sees huge increments day by day, it’s only a matter of time before his social media accounts blow up, and everyone will know the name of Josh Liljenquist.

