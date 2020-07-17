SmartAsset Expands Leadership Team; Hires Former Audible / Amazon Product Leader, Aniket Gune, as Senior Vice President of Product Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amazon—SmartAsset, an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the hire of Aniket Gune as Senior Vice President of Product Management.





In his new role at SmartAsset, Gune will be responsible for building and executing a product strategy that pursues the company’s mission to empower people to make smart financial decisions and generate better financial outcomes, while further positioning the company as the web’s go-to resource for personal finance information and advice. Additionally, he and the product team will further elevate and deliver world-class experiences for consumers and financial advisors across SmartAsset’s vast product portfolio.

“Aniket is a recognized executive bringing a successful track-record of delivering best-in-class consumer experiences that has impacted the lives of tens of millions of consumers, while scaling business outcomes in multiples,” said Michael Carvin, CEO and co-founder of SmartAsset. “Given the tremendous growth that we’re experiencing across business units, he’s well positioned to help take SmartAsset to the next level. Aniket has built teams for scale, and has piloted company-wide scaled agile initiatives and launched multiple new businesses and products at both Audible / Amazon and American Express. We’re very excited to have Aniket join our leadership team.”

Prior to joining SmartAsset, Gune was a senior product leader and culture builder at Audible, an Amazon company. In his last role, Gune was the global head of the Audible product across Amazon.com and its brick-and-mortar retail stores. Previous to Audible, Gune launched social and referral platforms for American Express, and also led risk and information management analytics for small businesses. In 2013, Gune was selected as one of the Top 40 Brand Innovators to watch out for under the age of 40.

Gune serves on the board of Sri Sri Tattva USA, a global health and wellness brand and has been a meditation instructor with the Art of Living Foundation for more than a decade. He received a fellowship from the prestigious Socio-Technical Infrastructure for Electronic Transactions (STIET) Program and his Ph.D. in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan. Gune has called New York City his home since 2006 and lives with his wife on the Upper West Side.

About SmartAsset

Founded and headquartered in NYC, SmartAsset is a financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate life’s big personal finance decisions. Additionally, SmartAsset operates SmartAdvisor, which is the leading independent client acquisition platform for financial advisors in America. Forbes recently named SmartAsset as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com and SmartAdvisorMatch.com.

