smartTrade Awarded for the Second Consecutive Year Best Buy-Side EMS at TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Crypto—smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces today that its EMS was awarded Best Buy-Side Execution Management System (EMS) during Virtual TradingTech Insight North America Awards.

smartTrade’s sophisticated EMS allows buy-side firms to get a global view of current liquidity and to operate through different trading protocols and execution mechanisms in order to optimize execution choices. smartTrade’s solution is multi-asset and capable of managing multiple workflows, including aggregating market data, staging, preparing orders, negotiating tenders, click-to-trade, off-exchange trade reporting, etc. It easily integrates with other third-party applications and comes as an out-of-the-box solution but with the added flexibility of allowing clients to inject their own business intelligence and algos, such as aggregation rules, routing rules and trading rules. In addition, our platform allows internalization of clients orders, which allows buy-sides firms to fill orders without needing to go to the market, thereby obtaining the lowest level of information leakage possible. Furthermore, smartTrade charges a flat technology fee meaning all costs are fixed and known at the outset and there is no charge for Liquidity Providers so there are no conflicts of interest in terms of generating fees from the underlying market.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies commented: “For the second consecutive year, we have been recognized as the best EMS provider to meet the various trading technology challenges for asset managers, hedge funds and other buy-side financial institutions in the US marketplace. This has also been confirmed by the growing adoption of our EMS solution among buy-sides in the USA, Europe and in Asia.”

Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations to smartTrade Technologies on winning again the prestigious award for Best Buy-Side EMS at the virtual TradingTech Insight North America Awards. This award illustrates smartTrade’s growing presence on the buy-side market in the USA.”

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

