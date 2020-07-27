Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to answer questions from institutional investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1269132

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure connection for the entire call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast should go to www.ir.supermicro.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for one year on the Company’s website.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI-F

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

James Kisner



(669) 284-1259

email: ir@supermicro.com