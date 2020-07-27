Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to answer questions from institutional investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1269132

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure connection for the entire call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast should go to www.ir.supermicro.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for one year on the Company’s website.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI-F

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

James Kisner

(669) 284-1259

email: ir@supermicro.com

More Stories

Redsun Services Group Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2020 Interim

Impact Biomedical initiates Quantum Research Program to solve the Patent Cliff

Epazz DeskFlex Desk and Room Scheduling System Automates Desk Sanitation as Preventive Measure to Combat COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace

SABEW Best in Business Book Awards Open for Entries

Nemaura Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Healthimation, LLC to Augment proBEAT™ Launch in the U.S.

Paradox Bolsters Board of Directors, Adding Former Workday and SAP Executives, and a Renowned Stanford University Professor

You may have missed

Redsun Services Group Limited Announces Positive Profit Alert for 2020 Interim

Impact Biomedical initiates Quantum Research Program to solve the Patent Cliff

Epazz DeskFlex Desk and Room Scheduling System Automates Desk Sanitation as Preventive Measure to Combat COVID-19 Infection in the Workplace

SABEW Best in Business Book Awards Open for Entries

Nemaura Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Healthimation, LLC to Augment proBEAT™ Launch in the U.S.

error: Content is protected !!