TBC Bank the first digital bank in Uzbekistan, goes live with Capital Banking Solutions

July 24, 2020 – Capital Banking Solutions, the global provider of integrated banking software announced today that TBC Bank 1st digital bank in Uzbekistan and the subsidiary of TBC banking group in Georgia, goes live with Capital Banking Solutions’ open platform: CapitalBanker and CapitalConnect suite as an open back-end API-based solution.

Vigorous activity of TBC Bank is a catalyst for changes in the banking sector in Uzbekistan by contributing to the development of the financial services sector and the country’s economy as a whole. The first digital bank in Uzbekistan will be supported by Space’s digital retail platform. Space is the first fully digital bank in Georgia, powered by TBC and launched in 2018.

For its new implementation in Uzbekistan, TBC’s target was to deliver to its clients instant facilities for Loans and Deposits banking services.

TBC Bank was thus looking for a Fintech Partner capable of providing an open platform that delivers seamless integration standards and fast and efficient Loans and Deposits products’ setup and management.

The choice was made on Capital Banking Solutions’ Open Banking Suite to seamlessly connect to TBC Enterprise Service Bus through API Integration services while answering the bank detailed business needs.

Lasha Gurgenidze, General Manager at Space commented:

“Space is an innovative digital banking laboratory, where experiments are made in terms of products, services and communication. Successful discoveries can already be used outside the country. Uzbekistan is the first case of geographic expansion for Space team. Entering new markets is one of the key components in our strategic vision and we have several goals in this direction.”

Samer Hanna, CEO Capital Banking Solutions, said:

“We are excited to support TBC Bank in achieving their goal to become the best provider of digital financial services in the region with Capital Banking Solutions as their partner.

Our mission is to help banks innovate and expand. The flexible design of Capital Banking Solutions’ suite through open source API platform, offers a cutting-edge unique approach to banks adopting the new digital era.”

Capital Banking Solutions managed to meet very short deadlines and accompanied TBC Bank in the launching of a new bank, in a new country, using instant open services, thanks to the very well designed and powerful architecture and the high end banking consulting services with consultants able to council and guide the bank in selecting and configuring the right choices.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

www.capital-banking.com

About TBC Bank

JSC TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 39.4% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as of 31 March 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

TBC PLC became the parent company of TBC Bank on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG and is a constituent of FTSE 250 Index.

About Space

Space is a digital bank, with the ambition of transforming traditional daily banking approach. Space changes the way people handle their daily banking needs with a fusion of technology and design. In short, Space is for saving people’s time by simple, mobile-only banking. The company doesn’t see digital as an adjunct or addition, but as a core or fundamental value. Space is a kind of re-engineered bank, 100% customer-aligned and all the processes are fully digital. Zero time spent on branch visits or interactions with the banking clerk – financial services delivered through a mobile app, with a pleasant design and dramatically better functional UX.

