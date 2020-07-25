Tech Firm in Govt Pilot for UK Fans Stadium Return

“FANS ARE BACK”

BRITISH TECHNOLOGY FIRM PUTS PILOT PROGRAMS TO UK GOVERNMENT FOR FOOTBALL & RUGBY FANS TO RETURN TO STADIUMS FOLLOWING BORIS ANNOUNCEMENT

FORMER SPORTS MINISTER PRAISES ‘FANS ARE BACK’ PLAN

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2020 / A Manchester based cyber technology firm has put forward pilot programmes to the UK Government’s Department Of Culture Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Prime Minister’s office to help get football, rugby and sports fans back into stadiums following Boris Johnson’s announcement to get stadiums open by October.

The pilot programmes called ‘FANS ARE BACK‘ – which are widely regarded as ‘game changing’ in getting sports fans back into stadiums – has also been given the blessing of former Sports Minister Richard Caborn.

The pilot programmes will use the most advanced Covid-19 rapid testing kits which produce test results in 10 minutes along with GDPR compliant digital health passports to authenticate and validate Covid-19 test results. Unlike contact tracing apps used by the Government, the V-Health Passport® does not track or trace a persons live location or breach personal privacy protocols and ensures personal data is ultra secure to the fan using the most advanced security protocols and encryption.

VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) a leading British technology company along with its sports partners REDSTRIKE, public safety and event management partners HALO Solutions and occupational health care company Latus Health have put forward active pilot proposals to DCMS to get football and rugby union and rugby league fans back into sports stadiums across the UK in a safe and controlled manner.

‘FANS ARE BACK’ pilot programs will cover football, rugby and snooker initially working with DCMS, Public Health England, SGSA (Sports Ground Safety Authority) and the various bodies including the Premier League, RFU, RFL and World Snooker. Upon its successful trials other pilot programs will then be rolled out across music concerts, theatre and other entertainment venues.

The pilot programmes will see a sample group of between 500-5000 home fans tested a day prior to a specially designated football or rugby match using a Covid-19 rapid test kit. Each testing kit will also be provided with an ultra secure digital health passport to be used on the fan’s mobile phone called V-Health Passport®. The ultra secure digital passport will authenticate and validate the fans Covid-19 status.

The V-Health Passport® is a unique cyber security technology app powered by the ultra secure VCode® which works alongside a Covid-19 testing kit to provide an intelligent traffic light system on a smart phone to authenticate a persons test status of positive or negative. “Red” indicates a positive, “Green” indicates a negative test result and “Amber” indicates a countdown trigger date to the next test date required.

Unlike other technologies, V-Health Passport®, does not use unsafe bluetooth technology or compromise personal privacy and security. V-Health Passport® provides a unique verification of a persons health test and status. All private data is limited and ultra secure with end to end encryption using closed loop technology and making the passport unhackable.

The FANS ARE BACK pilot programmes will be overseen by event safety team HALO Solutions Ltd who have unrivalled expertise in public safety and event management. The team have extensive experience managing and supporting events such as the Cricket World Cup 2019, Isle Of Wight Festivals, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year to British Athletics providing event safety and management.

Medical administration and testing will be carried out by Latus Health and Infinite Global Possibilities who have extensive experience in occupational health for corporates and Covid -19 testing with clients ranging from investment bank JP Morgan to Morrison’s supermarkets.

‘FANS ARE BACK’ – PILOT WALK-THROUGH -HOW DOES IT WORK?

A test group of home fans will be selected by their football or rugby team randomly to attend the pilot FANS ARE BACK event. Each will be instructed to download the V-Health Passport® onto their mobile phone prior to the testing day. The fan will then enter their details, name, address, date of birth, phone number doctors details onto their V-Health Passport® and also confirm their official identity by uploading their official Government ID in the form of passport or drivers licence document. The uploaded documents are then verified against the phone’s facial recognition to match the persons details in a “likeness test”.

The sample group of fans will then be invited to attend and take a Covid-19 rapid test at a pre defined location, by pre booked appointment the day prior to the event. Upon arrival at the test site they will be asked to present their V-Health Passport® for scanning and a temperature check will be taken before being directed to a test station for the Covid 19 test.

The test takes 1 minute to administer with Covid results in 10 minutes. The fans test status is then uploaded to their V-Health Passport®. The V-Health Passport® will then show a GDPR compliant screen when presented to officials for scanning showing the fans official photograph and a green traffic light symbol to confirm ‘negative’ test status and the date of the test. A more in depth and detailed screen can only be viewed by authorised medical staff. The fan is then advised to return home and self isolate until the pilot match the next day.

On match day the fans are then invited to return to the stadium and present their V-Health Passport® which is scanned by event security officials and stewards to confirm who they are and their valid V-Health Passport® and Covid-19 test status. The V-Health Passport® can be scanned by officials up to 100 metres away in social distancing and while crowds are ingesting into an event, thus preventing choke points and bottle necks on entry.

The details uploaded to the V-Health Passport® can also then be used for contact tracing purposes working with the NHSX teams if a person tested positive in the test day prior to the event. All data from the pilot FANS ARE BACK event will then be fed back to DCMS, Public Health England and the NHS.

Latus Health Care along with Infinite Possibilities Global will administer the Covid-19 tests to fans using a three in one rapid test kit which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG on fans and will also provide medical staff for administration. VSTE and its partners REDSTRIKE will provide the secure digital health passport V-Health Passport® to upload, validate and authenticate the Covid test status.

The BioSURE rapid Covid-19 test is the only antibody kit available which tests for IgA, IgM and IgG. Manufactured in the UK, the CE certified and MHRA registered triple antibody test is able to identify if a person currently has Corona virus (Covid-19), or if they have had a previous infection. Providing qualitative results in under 10 minutes, this test is praised as a ‘game-changer’ for the screening of high volumes of people to increase the efficiency of Covid testing and crowd safety

Unlike other technologies and health passports using bar codes and QR Codes – which are un secure and able to be hacked – the V-Health Passport® is ultra secure. V-Health Passport® using the groundbreaking VCode® technology which used closed loop technology and end to end encryption with 2.2 Quintillion combination codes making it unhackable. It can also be scanned from a distance of up-to 100 metres on moving objects

Former Sports Minister Richard Caborn believes that the FANS ARE BACK pilot programmes will positively assist the Governments plans and give confidence to the fans to allow stadiums safely to re open again in October.

“This is exactly what the Government need to be encouraging sports administrators to adopt for fans to be safe in coming back into the sports stadiums and major events. By running the FANS ARE BACK test pilot programme this will allow the football and rugby clubs to trial a program of rapid testing and using a V-Health Passport® to confirm and authorise a persons Covid status. In my opinion it is a significant and positive way in ensuring that spectator sports can resume in the UK where we test test test and use a health passport to validate that test result. That is the only way we can ensure that sports fans are safely entering a stadium as test negative.”

Caborn, who served as Minister Of Sport from 2001-2007, was one of the UK’s longest serving Sports Ministers and hugely respected for his contribution to UK sport. He was also appointed by Gordon Brown as the Prime Minister’s Ambassador for England’s 2018 World Cup bid.

VSTE are also providing its VCode® & VPlatform® technology to work with the UNITED NATIONS as part of their SDG Collaboratory (Sustainable Development Goals) program – to provide a wide range of technology services to 9 Billion people by 2030.

VST Enterprises™ (VSTE) is the company behind the VCode® and VPlatform®. Headquartered in Manchester, the company has satellite offices around the world and is operational in 16 countries.

VCode® represents the next generation of code scanning technology – an evolutionary step forward from traditional barcodes and QR Codes. VCode® has an infinite range of applications and capabilities from healthcare, secure identification and verification, to geo location and geo fencing, asset tracking, authentication and permission based authorisations, fan and customer engagement through to biometrics and facial recognition.

About V-Health Passport™

The digital health passport, works in conjunction with a Government approved Covid-19 testing kit to authenticate a persons heath status after taking the test. The technology, which is GDPR and data compliant, gives a traffic light system to confirm test positive (Red) test negative (Green) and a countdown timer to the next test (Amber). A person downloads the VCode® and enters their name, address, doctors details, national health number and verify their identity through photographic identity. A facial recognition likeness is then compared against the uploaded identity.

The COVID-19 test is taken at a doctors surgery, medical practice, or testing station and the results are then uploaded to the V-HEALTH PASSPORT™ and verified by the doctor or nurse. Test status is confirmed and scanned to the health passport to confirm negative or positive

Unlike the current contact tracing apps and bluetooth proximity apps, V-HEALTH PASSPORT™ does not track and trace a persons movements or their location. The health passport can be scanned from 100 metres on moving objects allowing for compliance with social distancing.

Full GDPR compliant – private information and data is secure with end to end encryption using 2.2 Quintillion combination codes, making it un hackable.

The V-HEALTH PASSPORT™ can then allow entry into the workplace, sports events and music concerts by showing their V-HEALTH PASSPORT™ and its traffic light health status.

For more information please visit www.vstenterprises.com or https://v-healthpassport.co.uk

About Latus Health

Latus Health was formed in January 2011 by the Latus Brothers – Will, Jack and Sam.

Originally formed as an elite health and fitness company, Latus Health worked with professional athletes from football, rugby, golf, track and field and boxers, including Olympic Gold Medal winner – Luke Campbell. Building on this system for elite performance, Latus started to work with corporates such as Reckitt Benckiser and Siemens to deliver cutting edge employee well-being programmes.

Over the last 3 years Latus has developed its occupational health offering delivering a wide range of health tests to monitor wellbeing and ensure employees are safe in the workplace, adding to its prestigious client base with more PLCs such as Morrison’s supermarkets and JP Morgan.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, Latus has been delivering the UK’s largest scale private Covid testing programme providing swab testing, lab-based antibody testing and rapid point of care tests.

Currently the fastest growing occupational health company in the UK, the 20 strong Latus Health team, is developing testing protocols to get UKPlc back to work safely and the sports and entertainment industry back thriving .

For more information please visit www.latushealth.co.uk

About Halo Solutions

Halo Solutions was founded in 2014 and includes a team of 17 people that comprise 100’s of years of Police command, public order and counter terrorism experience, including positions within the College Of Policing, Public Order Command, Head Of Tactical Support to the National Counter Terrorism Police Operations Centre and delivering training and advice on crowd safety and policing across the world with training provided to the FBI, US Secret Service, all 27 EU Nations, New South Wales Police, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

Their collective knowledge of control rooms, crowds and events led to the creation of the multi-award-winning Halo® System is the first of its kind and was designed by UK Emergency Service, Counter Terrorism and Industry Professionals working together to bring the best innovations into one product; to save time, save money and protect people, every day.

The Halo ® System is a cloud-based Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence (C3i) platform with native iOS and Android apps for incident management. Connecting all the currently disconnected tools like spreadsheets and WhatsApp groups into one, easy to use, value for money platform.

It’s unique features like ‘Dashboard Filtering,’ ‘Multi-Agency Logging’, ‘Persons of Interest’ and now ticket scanning, mean our system is the operational system of choice for major global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup 2019, cricket/rugby/football and live entertainment stadia across the UK, the largest events in the world like Notting Hill Carnival and Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour as well as government contracts with local authorities and the Royal Navy.

Critically acclaimed by industry experts they also provide threat management consultancy with their unique products for Crowd Management like the Crowd Tension Indicator © and Integrated Threat Matrix © being used by all UK police services and others in the EU and across the globe.

For more information please visit www.halosolutions.com

About Red Strike & Mike Farnan

Mike Farnan is the former International Managing Director of Manchester United Football Club and is a 25 year sports marketing veteran. During his career Mike has promoted sports brands worldwide including Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Williams Formula 1, Jordan Formula 1, Sheffield Utd and Sunderland FC. A highly skilled sports marketeer, Mike has worked with blue chip brands including Vodafone, Heineken, Red Bull, Air Malta, Visa, FIFA, DHL, Umbro, Coca Cola, Porsche, Nivea, Pepsi, Budweiser and Cadburys.

Red Strike was founded in 2013 by CEO Mike Farnan and is now regarded as the elite sports marketing agency in the UK across Football, Motorsports, Golf and Rugby. The company which has offices in London, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Romania, Auckland and Sydney is also the race promoter behind the hotly anticipated Kyalami 9 Hour Intercontinental Challenge, 2019 Intercontinental FGT Powered By Pirelli. The ex Formula 1 venue will join the Intercontinental GT Challenge in November 2019 with the revival of the South African tracks’s historic nine hour sports fixture. The event will put Africa on the IGTC calendar for the first time.

Red Strike is also the driving force behind a number of major football academies across Asia where it has secured the services of former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes as ambassadors.

For more information please visit www.redstrike.com

