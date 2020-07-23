TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces Call for Nominations of Best of VMworld 2020 Awards

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The editors of TechTarget Inc.’s SearchServerVirtualization.com™ have officially announced the opening of submissions for the Best of VMworld 2020 Awards. The winners will be selected from the product entrants at the VMworld 2020 digital conference, which takes place September 29th through September 30th and is sponsored by VMware Inc. The deadline for submissions is August 5, 2020. Products must be generally available and have shipped between July 25, 2019 and August 5, 2020.

For the fourteenth straight year, TechTarget is the official media partner for the VMworld Awards. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchServerVirtualization.com and its sister sites, SearchVMware.com™ and SearchVirtualDesktop.com™, will review and evaluate the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

Judges will research contenders before the event, and winners will be announced at the VMworld show. This year, current sponsors of the digital event and vendors that had contracted with VMware to participate in the live VMworld 2020 U.S. and Europe events prior to their cancellation will be eligible to participate in the awards.

In addition to the other awards, a single Best of Show award will be given at the judges’ discretion.

The awards span 8 technology categories:

Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure

DevOps and Automation

Networking

Resilience and Recovery

Security

Digital Workspace

Judge’s Choice: Disruptive Technology or Startup Spotlight

Best of Show

Only products currently available for purchase will be considered for all categories.

The full Best of VMworld 2020 Awards criteria and category descriptions can be found by clicking here.

Nomination forms can be found by clicking here. If you receive an error in submitting your nomination or have questions about your entry, please contact bestofvmworld@techtarget.com.

