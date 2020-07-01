The Miami Herbert Business School’s Florida 50 Stock Index (UMIAMIFL) Gained 12.50% During the Second Quarter of 2020 With 20 Companies Gaining More Than 40%

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AN—The Miami Herbert Business School’s Florida 50 Index (UMIAMIFL), which is calculated by Standard and Poors (S&P) Custom Indices, finished the second quarter of 2020 with a gain of 12.5%, and 20 of its firms saw their stock prices rise by more than 40%.

The impressive gain in the Florida index, which tracks all Florida-based firms in the S&P Composite 1500® Index, still trailed the broader S&P 500 by 7.45% and the S&P 1500 by 7.68%, both of which also experienced dramatic increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) notched its best quarter since 1987 with a 17.8% increase, while the NASDAQ trounced everyone else by wrapping up the second quarter with a jaw-dropping 30.7% return.

The 20 firms in the Florida index that boasted quarterly stock increases of over 40% are:

KLX Energy Services – KLXE (+207.14%)

Tupperware Brands – TUP (+193.21%)

Rayonier Advanced Materials – RYAM (+165.09%)

MarineMax – HZO (+114.88%)

PGT Innovations – PGTI (+86.89%)

Carrier Global – CARR (+61.60%)

Lennar Corp. – LEN (+61.31%)

Dycom Industries – DY (+59.42%)

TopBuild Corp. – BLD (+58.81%)

Royal Caribbean Cruises – RCL (+56.36%)

Norwegian Cruise Lines – NCLH (+49.91%)

Bloomin’ Brands – BLMN (+49.30%)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide – VAC (+47.91%)

Mednax Inc. – MD (+46.91%)

National Beverage Corp. – FIZZ (+43.07%)

Ryder System – R (+41.87%)

Darden Restaurants – DRI (+39.13%)

MasTec, Inc. – MTZ (+37.09%)

AutoNation – AN (+33.93%)

Jabil Inc. – JBL (+30.51%)

The University of Miami’s Florida 50 Index, which was established by the Miami Herbert Business School in 2016, is based on the capitalizations of all Florida-based large-, mid- and small-cap companies included in the S&P 1500 index having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ. It is the first custom S&P Dow Jones index to be owned by a university, and the only index that focuses solely on public companies headquartered in an individual U.S. state.

“The performance of the Miami Herbert Business School’s Florida 50 Index during the second quarter of 2020 shows that in a market that has rebounded remarkably from the first quarter, Florida-based firms as a cross section are keeping pace with their counterparts from across the country,” said Seth Levine, CPA, accounting lecturer at Miami Herbert Business School and creator of the index.

“The twelve largest companies in the Florida 50 Index have a combined market capitalization of over $300 billion,” he said. “Florida’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which surpassed $1 trillion in 2018, rivals that of countries like Spain and Mexico, and thus investors would do well to keep an eye on this index and its diverse set of constituents as they weigh their own investment decisions.”

The index is available under ticker symbol UMIAMIFL. It is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Custom Indices, and its performance can be monitored in real time via Yahoo Finance.

About Miami Herbert Business School

Miami Herbert Business School is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. One of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, Miami Herbert Business School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, and engagement with the business community. More information about the Miami Herbert Business School can be found at www.bus.miami.edu.

