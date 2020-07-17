Three Men And A Truck Will Donate to Black Lives Matter for Every Booked Order for Movers with a Truck

Everyone at Three Men And A Truck Stands with Their Fellow Black Employees, Consumers and the Entire Black Community

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / The founders of Three Men And A Truck, a company that offers experienced and professional movers with a truck services, are pleased to announce that they will make a $20 donation to the #BlackLivesMatter Global Network for every booked order.

To learn more about Three Men And A Truck’s pledge to donate to this important cause, please check out https://threemenandatruck.net/we-stand-in-solidarity-with-the-black-community/.

As a company spokesperson noted, everyone at Three Men And A Truck feels very strongly that Black Lives Matter. The team is extremely troubled by recent events and systemic racism in America.

In addition, while the founders of Three Men And A Truck recognize that their moving company may not be at the forefront of these issues, they know that they are not immune from them either.

“Every industry in this country, ours included, have all played some role in the unjust treatment of black and brown people over the years. It is our duty to understand our history so that we do not repeat it,” the spokesperson noted, adding that by doing this, the team from Three Men And A Truck can work to make the country’s future far better than the past.

Because they realize that their company has a responsibility to speak out against injustice and help stand up for what is right, the founders were inspired to do something tangible to help. In addition to donating $20 to the #BlackLivesMatter Global Network for every booked order, the founders are striving to have more open and honest conversations within their company, while also taking a close and honest look at the entire industry.

“From now on, it is our goal to create an equal and accepting space for people of color within our workplace, among our customers and the communities we interact with,” the spokesperson noted.

About Three Men And A Truck:

At Three Men And A Truck, they believe in keeping their prices low and their clients’ belongings safe. With their free and consistent quotes, people can trust that they are getting the best deal they can for their move. They provide a full service, including truck rental and help with both packing and unpacking. For more information, please visit https://threemenandatruck.net/.

Three Men And A Truck

9409 Fox Den Ct

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Contact:

Jason Thomas

info@threemenandatruck.net

(888) 908-6496

SOURCE: Three Men And A Truck

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597871/Three-Men-And-A-Truck-Will-Donate-to-Black-Lives-Matter-for-Every-Booked-Order-for-Movers-with-a-Truck