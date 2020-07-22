NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / As we move into the next decade, we now understand the importance of technology and the use of social media and its growing presence in all industries. In order to stay on top businesses have been forced to adapt in order to survive and continue to grow. The importance of finding the correct solution for your business online will be the lifeline to the future success of your business.

To conclude, Next Wave Marketing has put together what they believe to be the Top 20 Online Businesses going into this decade. By reading this article, you will learn about some of the top key performers in their respective industries as they continue to push the ball forward into this new frontier.

#1: Ecommerce Marketing Agency

Steven Ridzyowski is an entrepreneur and CEO of Ecommerce Marketing Agency. Ecommerce Marketing Agency is a full service Ecommerce Agency that specializes in turnkey shopify stores and experts in digital media buying across multiple platforms. Steven and his team are made up of ecommerce and media buying experts with over 13 years of experience. The solutions that Ecommerce Marketing Agency provides to the Marketplace are being among the top ecommerce experts, specializing in amazing web design and development, as well as impressive digital marketing and ecommerce consultancy services. One of their biggest successes as a business in 2020 was being a part of Forbes business council and for Steven, being Yahoo Finance’s top entrepreneur to follow during COVID-19. Steven Ridzyowski believes that the forecast for future success of his business is having the #1 Digital Ecommerce & True Turnkey Experience. Steven and his team are currently working towards bringing brick and mortar retail stores to have an online presence as the technology and online marketplace is only growing. Steven’s ability to constantly stay on top of trends and provide impeccable services every single time while having a great respect for people’s times is what has allowed him to run a successful business. To continue along on Steven Ridzyowski’s journey and future endeavors, click here.

#2: True Credit Repair Service

Adam Reich is a driven entrepreneur who started his own company named True Credit Repair Service which is run by himself and his business partner Trevor Martin. Adam and Trevor understand that many people have made bad financial decisions in the past that have affected their credit. True Credit Repair is able to erase those past mistakes and provide their clients with top-tier funding opportunities for business or personal growth. The solutions that True Credit Repair provides to the marketplace are complete credit repairs and the ability to remove any and all negative derogatory and delinquent accounts across all 3 bureaus. Adam Reich understands that it is extremely hard to get the capital to start your own business or any venture with a bad credit score, so he wants to give each entrepreneur the chance to do so through credit repair. One of True Credit Repair’s biggest successes as a business in 2020 was partnering with top credit gurus in this space such as Shawn Sharma, Kyle Klosowski, and Umesh Agarwal. Adam Reich and his team’s success for their business comes from using unique techniques and strategies that no one else is using, being committed to their clients, and the results speak for themselves. As True Credit Repair Service expands, they expect to have enormous growth in their online client base nationwide. In the future, True Credit Repair Service is working towards expanding their offices in South Florida with a huge sales force so that they can continue to produce enormous results while servicing their clients nationwide. To follow along with Adam Reich’s journey and future endeavors, click here.

#3: Rapid Rise Media

Rapid Rise Media, founded by Mikel James, is a full service commercial branding and digital advertising agency specializing in commercial cinematography brand awareness. Rapid Rise is the best business for any entrepreneur to work with if you want to gain an extreme competitive advantage in your industry. Some of their top-tier services include Commercial Video, Lead Generation, Programmatic Advertising, Publications and Social Media Growth. Their team at Rapid Rise Media stems from the entertainment industry allowing them to redefine how entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes can advertise themselves more effectively. One of their biggest successes of 2020 as a business has been producing a commercial for Ace Watanasuparp, the SVP of Citizens Bank. The next projects Rapid Rise Media is working on is growing their partnerships into major studios, sets, designers, as well as famous actors and actresses. In the future, Rapid Rise Media will be expanding further into the real estate, mortgage, financial, fashion, and restaurant industries. To learn more about Rapid Rise Media and follow along with their future endeavors, click here.

#4: Humble Capital Consulting

Jason Humble is the CEO of Humble Capital Consulting which is a capital consulting business primarily in proprietary Pre-IPO technology. This brings solutions to the MarketPlace of vetting opportunities for investors and companies. Jason and his team take pride in bringing the best possible disruptive tech companies to private investors and also bringing qualified vetted investors to the table. Jason and many other entrepreneurs see the value of having multiple sources of income. Humble Capital Group’s mission is to provide their clients with appropriate intellectual properties and smart consulting in investment opportunities. “We want to set the highest standards that embody integrity for both parties. We are not afraid to continually challenge conventional wisdom in order to pursue growth. We believe in putting our egos to the side in order to create a winning atmosphere.” Humble Capital Consulting has become such a successful business because of their amazing relationships with clients. They have an excellent referral service because of their team’s ability to provide great services and get it right the first time. The team at Humble Capital Consulting understands the value of your time and holds themselves to a high standard. One of their biggest successes of 2020 as a business was helping thousands of clients obtain success through obtaining equity in some of the top tech companies in the world. One specific project Jason Humble and his team are currently working on as a business is working for Digital Air Technologies doing funding and consulting. This is a phenomenal disruptive opportunity with a winning team on board leading the way. Jason understands the importance of being able to adapt and execute for all of his clients while putting a high value on your time and guiding you through the process. To follow along with Jason and Humble Capital Consulting’s journey, click here.

#5: Ghost White

Chris Delgado is the Co-Founder of Ghost White which is a Home Teeth Whitening Company in the health & beauty industry. Ghost White provides communities in which they do business in, an easy at home care system at a third of the cost of their current competitors. Ghost White believes in giving people their smiles back and having them smile again. One thing to note about Ghost White as a business is that they will always reduce profit margin in every scenario in order to serve those who support their mission. When the business first started out, they sacrificed over $100k in sales to show their customers how much they care and want their services to be top-tier. Chris Delgado describes Ghost White’s community as strong and supportive and he refers to them as his Ghost Squad. The support that Ghost White shows the communities they do business in and lowering their costs of profit to support each individuals needs is what has allowed them to be a successful business. As for what is next for Ghost White as a company, they have big ambitions of being the leading oral care company for everyday people. They are working towards developing more products for the marketplace that service the entire community and their next line of products will be released in the fall of 2020. To learn more about Ghost White and follow along with their future endeavors, click here.

#6: Rising Moguls

Rising Moguls, founded by Calvin Fraser, is a business & brand of CEO’s in the industry of Network Marketing that works with a software company that has innovative pieces of technology in the Forex space which gives people affordable access along with an easier experience in the Forex markets. Calvin along with many other people has had a personal experience in Forex where he lost money or thought that it was too difficult to learn everything. This is why Rising Moguls partnered with this company to give people a better path to financial freedom in the Foreign Exchange Markets using artificial intelligence. The solutions that Calvin Fraser and his team bring to the marketplace are helping bring awareness to the problems such as a lack of income and smarter ways of obtaining alternative sources of income. Calvin is very grateful to have partnered with the right people (iMPACT –Donta Lewis & Michel Manuel ) in the industry that helped scale his business. One of Rising Moguls biggest successes in 2020 as a brand, has been creating an additional 6 figure income in a 7 week time frame with his new partnership. In only 7 weeks, thousands of people have been exposed to the technology that will change the way people trade Forex and take over the industry. As for what is next for Rising Moguls, their team is working on expanding to the demographic of young entrepreneurs coming out of high school and college, and finding a creative way to give new aspiring entrepreneurs funds towards starting their own business. To learn more and follow along on this upcoming business, click here.

#7 Fenttix Training Technology

Jose Gordo is the CEO of Fenttix Training Technology which provides consulting and comprehensive solution services to the marketplace. This is a technology business in the elearning education industry. It is Jose Gordo and his team’s global training and leadership systems that have allowed Fenttix Training Technology to be successful as a business. Jose Gordo is currently working on creating two applications that will revolutionize elearning education in third world countries. He is very passionate about giving back and helping people achieve their full potential and Fenttix Training Technology allows him to do so. One of Jose’s biggest successes with his business in 2020 has been the incorporation of his new IT team which led to them reaching over $2 million in sales in the first 90 days. Jose Gordo describes the phrase “No Work-No Money” as more than an expression that hides a great truth. It is also the title of an effective training program he created for businesses that will mentally program you to achieve any goal you aspire to. He expands by saying “Energy. Discipline. Hunger for success. Total commitment to your dreams. These are some of the highlights of this training program which you will start as a dreamer and come out as a winner.” Along with this incredible program, Jose and his team’s next project as a business is to create the first elearning academy for a low cost in 12 languages. To follow along with Jose’s journey and future endeavors, click here.

#8: Otuesday International Limited

Otuesday International Limited was founded by its current CEO, Lloyd Campbell and managed by First Union Group with its current Headquarters located in Kingston, Jamaica. Otuesday International is the first of its kind in the Caribbean serving the global travel community with cheaper travel related services to include Airline Tickets, Hotel Accommodations, Car Rentals and many more all on one platform. Otuesday International has partnered with a United States based consolidator that has global reach to bring forth some of the best travel deals across the world. Based on research, Otuesday International brings fast and affordable access to the global travel marketplace and it is not afraid of the giants in the travel space, according to its CEO, Lloyd Campbell. However, the Otuesday brand is more than just cheap hotels, cruises, and cheap airline tickets. The brand, Otuesday International puts an emphasis on lifestyle for which will be the envy of many online major travel brands. They want to disrupt the travel industry with (Youthful Exuberance) quality, energy, excitement and happiness, said the CEO, Lloyd Campbell. Data has shown that Otuesday has placed focus on Individuals and group services while providing everyone with experiences unlike any other. When it comes to planning and executing products and services around the globe, Otuesday International is extraordinary. One of their biggest successes as a business in 2020 has been immense technological advancements and enhancements to their logistics and systems that will positively impact its global clientele. The elements that have allowed Otuesday International Limited to be successful as a business has been their client focus, integrity, and respect for everyone’s time. CEO, Lloyd Campbell and his team are currently positioning Otuesday International to be listed amongst the globally recognized online travel service companies. Their main goal is working towards drastically improving access to global travel for every customer and making it a seamless process. To learn more about Otuesday International and the services they offer, click here and follow them on Instagram.

#9: Total Mortgage

Laura Bernaby is a Sr. Loan Officer and Sales Manager at the Andover Branch of Total Mortgage​ located in northern Massachusetts. Total Mortgage is a national lender in the finance industry that facilitates real estate transactions and lends directly to consumers. Laura is recognized as a industry leader and has set herself apart with the use of a full technology suite that was created by Total Mortgage to simplify the loan process. Perspective homeowners that work with Laura spend on average fewer than 10 minutes filling out an application from start to finish and most of her clients prefer to use their cell phone while applying for a home loan. As a businesswoman in 2020, Laura’s success is attributed to having a streamlined process through the use of technology and automation. The process has become so easy and user friendly; it has allowed Laura to scale her business and focus more of her time on her clients and business partners than ever before. One of Laura’s next projects ​is to build a team and expand her business to provide the best service and products to even more clients that have set out to secure the American dream of owning a home. To learn more about Total Mortgage and Laura Bernaby, click ​here​.

#10: Golf Pro USA

Golf Pro USA is a company run by Eric Stein, Emilia De Azcuenaga, and Brandon Wasoski. Golf Pro USA is an e-commerce business in the sports industry, specifically golf. The business brings solutions to the problems in your golf game with training aids that help give you the game and form you have always dreamed of. Their motto is “Say goodbye to average strokes and an average game. Be the best you can be with Golf Pro USA.” The characteristics of Eric, Emilia, Brandon, and their team that allow them to be successful are that they work so well together and all specialize in different aspects of the business, and have developed strong business relationships while focusing on the customer. One of Golf Pro USA’s biggest successes as a business in 2020 has been doing six- figures in sales only their second month after being in business. As a business, Golf Pro USA strives to always provide their customers with the best training aids on the market. Their goal is to become one of the biggest online golf brands in the world and they are currently working on scaling the brand and building a portfolio of other successful e-commerce brands to do so. To continue along with Golf Pro USA and their future endeavors, click here.

#11: Blade Marketing LLC

Zachary Kayal and Benjamin Hochheiser are Co-Founders of Blade Marketing LLC. Blade Marketing LLC is a Digital Marketing Agency that provides solutions to the marketplace ranging from social media advertising to client relations and outreach. Their diverse team of individuals provides others with the necessary tools to scale their business’s online presence to the next level and exponentially increase their sales. Blade Marketing educates their clients on utilizing social media advertising tools such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, and many more. Their business also gives clients the ability to cut through the competition by offering state of the art digital marketing services using industry-leading social media marketing techniques. Blade Marketing LLC’s main goal is to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and see success in a variety of ways. The characteristics of Zachary Kayal, Benjamin Hochheiser and their team, including Nathan Garrett, that allows them to be successful are giving their clients the utmost attention from one of their highly skilled employees, working around the clock and daily briefings to get prepared for the day, and their attention to detail. One of their biggest successes as a business in 2020 has been the growth of their incredible team which has allowed them to come together and be recognized as a potential industry-leading market company. As for what is next for Blade Marketing, their team continues to educate themselves on staying ahead of the curve and adapting to an ever-changing market. To follow along with Blade Marketing LLC and their future endeavors, click here.

#12: Antonio Edwards

Best selling author Antonio Edwards is widely acclaimed as one of the top real estate investors in the U.S flipping properties. Over the past decade, he has bought and sold over 500 pieces of real estate property using different creative strategies that allow little to no money out of pocket. Antonio and his company’s success come from massive focus, discipline, using the lessons he has learned to make him better, and always taking action towards growing his business. Antonio has helped thousands of students around the country buy and/or flip their first real estate investment property. Currently, Antonio Edwards continues to buy more cash flowing assets in addition to raising private capital for new development projects once the real estate market crashes. One of Antonio’s biggest successes in 2020 has been tripling his earnings during COVID-19 while operating a recession-proof real estate investing business model. He is constantly finding new ways to push himself, grow his business, and help others by staying on the cutting edge of changes in the market and technology. To follow along with Antonio Edwards’ journey, click here.

#13: The Home Team of Freedom Mortgage

Vice President’s Brandon Sturman and James Ustun are helping borrowers achieve their home ownership dreams at The Home Team of Freedom Mortgage which is a National Mortgage Provider. At The Home Team of Freedom Mortgage, they are committed to helping people with their mortgage needs even when other companies can’t or won’t and have embedded inclusion, diversity, and equality into every part of the process. The Home Team of Freedom Mortgage has many resources and help to deliver exceptional service to everyone who seeks their expertise. They strive to take on challenges and seize opportunities, develop the top talent in the industry and serve every customer with respect, professionalism, and integrity. In just 8 years as a business, Brandon Sturman and James Ustun who run the business grew their division to 8 branches in the New York/ New Jersey market. In the last 3 years, The Home Team has doubled in size while expanding down the east coast including PA, MD, NC, and FL with over 100 sales people and a growing operations staff. What sets their business apart from competitors is that The Home Team of Freedom Mortgage is the largest retail component within Freedom Mortgage and brings a layered infrastructure to create a loan officer concierge approach. To learn more about the business, click here.

#14: Smart Money Team

Timur Insanally is the CEO of Smart Money Team which is an Educational Trading Business in the Entrepreneurship and Finance Industry. The Smart Money Team focuses on providing the average millennial the opportunity to rewrite their generation’s history by learning how to trade in the world’s largest financial markets. They help college students and entrepreneurs become analysts of the financial market by trading currencies, commodities, and indices with their robust education that is unmatched in the trading industry. The Smart Money Team shows people how the markets are completely manipulated and how each individual can benefit from understanding that model. By having the knowledge of this model of trading, you will never have to work a job because you’ll learn how to print your own money, and you can utilize that time to venture off into different areas of life that bring you joy. Timur and his team specialize in day trading, mental conditioning, direct sales, and dropshipping. Timur Insanally‘s biggest success with his business in 2020 has been being able to help 40 traders in SMT achieve 6 figures in trading while developing such strong relationships with those people. The Smart Money Team helps entrepreneurs tap into their “creator” and the greatest version of themselves and allows them to understand that trading is a completely mental game after you develop the skill and it is all about mindset. Before Timur entered this field of entrepreneurship, he worked as a department of defense human trafficking expert to the Pentagon. As for what is next for Timur Insanally and his business, he is working towards globally expanding further to other developing countries to help them make an income online by financial education and building a home-based business. To follow along with Timur and his future endeavors, click here.

#15: Young Medical PC

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, DO is the founder of Young Medical PC, a medical practice based out of New York, NY. Dr. Lyon is traditionally trained, and Board Certified in family medicine. Before becoming a doctor, she earned her undergraduate degree in Human Nutrition and emphasizes the importance of nutrition and dietary composition in medicine. Dr. Lyon completed a research/clinical fellowship in Nutritional Science and Geriatrics at Washington University in St. Louis. She has coined the term Muscle-Centric-Medicine™, which focuses on the largest endocrine organ in the body, skeletal muscle. In her current medical practice, Dr. Lyon focuses on applying valid, reliable, evidence-based medicine to her patient care and provides resources to the public via multiple social media platforms. One of Dr. Lyon’s biggest successes has been her ability to provide accessible content and education to the general public. Her ultimate goal is to change the paradigm of obesity medicine from a fat-focused model to a muscle-centric. She is growing her online platform to allow for more consumer accessibility as well as launching an online membership site. Dr. Lyon works diligently to provide the highest quality and most innovative medical care while building long-lasting relationships with her clients. To learn more about Dr. Gabrielle Lyon’s practice and her future endeavors, click here.

#16: HD Med Group

HD Med Group is an award-winning, internationally recognized medical consulting company that has focused all attention to stabilizing and growing the PPE industry. This includes medical, manufacturing, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing industries within PPE supplies. Their team of experienced experts including CEO Dallas Baldri & Co-founder Eric Foster, connect vetted buyers and suppliers of critical PPE items, and facilitate all transactions to ensure successful end results. They also work with medical practices to increase revenues, while benefiting patients, and bringing innovative technology to healthcare. HD Med Group’s services are especially needed right now because they are the premier facilitators for matching vetted buyers and suppliers on critical PPE items needed to combat Covid-19. As a global business development company, HD Med Group has done business in over 45 countries around the world and has a presence in most major markets. What sets HD Med Group apart from the competition is their leadership, values, systems, parent company network, and experience in the industry. Some of HD Med Group’s biggest successes in 2020 are developing a global corporate infrastructure in 5 continents, becoming PPE industry authorities, and they have developed the world’s first ever mobile app built for the PPE industry, which has been a huge development that will revolutionize the industry as a whole. As for what is next for HD Med Group, they are working on developing the world’s 1st PPE CRM system within their mobile app which will focus on new technology, systems, and tools that will further simplify and maximize all PPE transactions. They will continue to work with their key partners including business icon Kevin Harrington,the original shark from the hit show Shark Tank, their high level medical advisory board, and the HD Athletic Advisory Council, in order to further expand and develop within the industry. To learn more about HD Med Group and their future endeavors, click here.

#17: Isla Brook

Isla Brook is the CEO of her namesake company Isla Brook. Isla Brook is a consulting, coaching and training business for entrepreneurs. Isla Brook as a company trains the CEO of a company’s right hand person to run the everyday business activities so that the business owner can focus on being the visionary and strategist. Isla Brook trains people to become Executive (Virtual) Assistants, and their unique systems give business owners the ultimate edge to scale. The services that Isla Brook provides as a business is helping businesses save 15 hours a week and leveraging their impact, time, and income. They keep their strategies and systems simple with high impact to allow businesses to grow and scale fast. One of Isla Brook’ services is their Elite Executive (Virtual) Assistant training which ensures that every business can have the ultimate edge. Some of the companies they have worked with have recorded 10x growth within weeks of implementation. The goal of this service is to ensure that every entrepreneur can focus on their zone of genius while their business grows with ease. Isla Brook also gives scholarships each month to their Executive (Virtual) Assistant Academy to a woman in need to assist with rebuilding their life, career, and financial stability. The results and impact that this service has had on entrepreneurs and businesses has been Isla Brook‘ biggest success of 2020. The factors that have allowed Isla Brook to be such a successful business is through education, consistency, and implementing their own systems. As for what is next for Isla Brook as a business, they will be hosting more online and live events to spread their strategies and systems to impact more businesses and their teams. To follow along with Isla Brook and their future endeavors, click here.

#18: CJS

Cory Jean is the founder of CJS which is a Corporate Asset Management Company. Cory Jean Success provides the highest performance of proven solutions to both protect and revalue their clients assets. CJS lives by the simple rule that success is not an option, it is a requirement. A strong drive for constant adaptation and skill set acquisition is what has allowed CJS to be a highly successful business. One of CJS’s biggest strengths as a business in 2020 has been their ability to overcome adversity and still maintain strong growth and increased profit margins. Cory Jean and his team constantly strive to create flexible solutions for an ever changing financial landscape. As for what is next for CJS as a business, they are continuing to expand into developing asset markets. To learn more about the business, click here.

#19: Innovsoltech

Chayan Bhattacharyay founded Innovsoltech which is a Cognitive Automation software company in the software product development industry. Innovsoltech specializes in crafting innovative technology products and solutions. The company focuses on providing a Cognitive automation platform ( CAP). Innovsoltech is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On his journey of entrepreneurship, Chayan has realized that there is a need for direct customer interaction with the service provider 24/7 and a great need for automation to save time, cost, and improve operational efficiencies and increase ROI. For these reasons, Chayan wanted to change the way people do business and serve their customers which is the reason why he developed CAP.Cognitive Automation Platform (CAP) is a product suite that comprises two components namely iRobo (RPA) and Convo.Ai (Conversational AI). The platform is a blend of cognitive RPA and advanced AI engine driven by ML , NLU and NLP. iRobo and Convo.ai are industry agnostic intelligent technology solutions and solve complex automation and customer interaction problems through AI and RPA across all domains and industries. Chayan and his team have been working hard to launch these services. One of Innovsoltech’s biggest successes as a business in 2020 has been building the right team and launching iRobo and Convo.ai to the market. Innovsoltech has launched its products recently and is actively looking to expand the market and team and are currently seeking investors to grow the business across the globe – especially in North America. Their goal is to bring access to cognitive automation to every business in this world and leave an impact on people’s lives. They are striving to do meaningful and innovative things with the resources we have to make a difference. To learn more about Innovsoltech and their future endeavors, click here.

#20: Credit Repair Beast

David Nicolas Albanese founded Credit Repair Beast which is a Credit Repair business that provides access to funding. Credit Repair Beast helps entrepreneurs repair and build credit in order to fund their dreams and get the capital it takes to start their business. It is David Nicolas Albanese’s experience and knowledge about the industry that allows him to be successful. He wouldn’t settle for knowing only the surface knowledge necessary to start his business, he wanted to be an expert in the industry to be trustworthy and credible in the industry. David forecasts future success for his business in online marketing and adapting to the ever changing technology. As for what is next for Credit Repair Beast, David and his team are working towards automating the business and making their services the best on the market. To learn more about Credit Repair Beast, click here.

CONTACT:

Kiley Almy

8608666928

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Next Wave Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598368/Top-20-Online-Businesses-Going-Into-this-Decade