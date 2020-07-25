Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Named to Newsweek ‘America’s Best Realtor 2020’ List

Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Specialist, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, ranks #6 in state of Georgia based on Newsweek and Real Trends recent reporting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Newsweek revealed that, Debra Johnston – Top Luxury Collection Specialist of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, has been named to their ‘America’s Best Realtor 2020′ list. Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

The popular magazine recently revealed that they partnered with Real Trends, the trusted source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987, to sort through the data and provide a list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. Top luxury Atlanta realtor, Debra Johnston, was highlighted in this list ranking #6 in the state of Georgia with 17 transactions totaling sales of $48,777,333.33 for 2019 volume sold representing both luxury buyers and sellers

NewsWorthy Homes recently interviewed Debra Johnston to learn more about her successful luxury real estate career. The following are excerpts from that interview.

Q- What advice would you give a new realtor wanting to specialize in the luxury sector?

Debra Johnston: First of all, the luxury market invites you in and not the other way around. I rarely come across new realtors that are able to dive into the luxury market without first putting the work in to create their brand identity around luxury. It takes studying the luxury market, not just homes but also trends, the lifestyle, and the patterns to understand how to best market yourself to luxury home buyers and sellers. Then it requires taking that knowledge and uncovering what the discerning luxury clientele really wants out of an agent to represent them in buying or selling a home.

Q-What do you think it takes to be a leader in luxury real estate?

Debra Johnston: To be a leader you need to be an innovator, an influencer, and to think outside the box. Your entire brand as a luxury realtor requires a campaign that is cohesive, organized, and touches all aspects of communication and ways to connect; from your brand’s Google rank and online presence – to social media outlets like Instagram and LinkedIn – to YouTube, and beyond. Attention to detail and creativity plays a big role in developing this unified strategy that differentiates you from other luxury agents. Once you have decided on your approach to stand out from your competition, it is important to align yourself with luxury partners that give you access to exclusive services. Luxury sellers, for example, want to work with someone that can provide them with access to opportunities for innovative marketing solutions that are unique. It’s not only about positioning yourself as a luxury brand and promoting it, it is equally important to showcase exclusive services to establish yourself has a leader in luxury real estate.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta’s luxury market serving her extensive clientele network which includes the music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Debra is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Atlanta real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra, a passionate marketer, is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. Debra is a partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine for the past 5 years. These partnerships result in her clients’ properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a social media influencer from her viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta’s luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

