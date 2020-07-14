Turning Point Brands to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference call

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2020 second quarter results. The conference call will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:

844-889-4324 (U.S., toll-free)



412-317-9262 (International)

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and ask for the Turning Point Brands second quarter 2020 Conference Call. An audio replay is available one hour after the conference call by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free), 412-317-0088 (International) or 855-669-9658 (Canada toll-free) and entering access code 10146190.

The call will be also broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site one hour following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about TPB is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

Robert Lavan, Senior Vice President, CFO



ir@tpbi.com (502) 774-9238