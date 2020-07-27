UiPath Launches Virtual Streaming Solution to Support Fully Remote UiPath Immersion Lab Automation Experience

The virtual streaming solution was designed as an alternative to on-site visits as enterprises everywhere operate with limited mobility, supporting scaling, offering a quick and intuitive interaction experience

The launch celebrates one year of customer-centric innovation in automation in the UiPath Immersion Lab

NEW YORK & BUCHAREST, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced the launch of a virtual streaming solution that allows customers, prospects, and partners to explore enterprise automation solution showcases, attend demos and participate in workshops as part of a fully remote UiPath Immersion Lab experience. The launch, which marks the Lab’s first anniversary, celebrates one year of client-centric innovation in automation and will allow UiPath to provide continued support to businesses amid limited mobility.

In March 2019, UiPath became the first RPA vendor to offer its customers and partners the opportunity to test the company’s automation technology via first-hand, interactive and highly customized experiences in its Immersion Lab in Bucharest, Romania. With innovation as its core, the Immersion Lab’s primary mission is to closely support automation champions across organizations to become successful in their hyperautomation journeys. Since its launch, the UiPath Immersion Lab has hosted around 400 visits and has created numerous co-innovation projects together with customers and partners.

In response to the mobility challenges the business community is currently facing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the web-based virtual solution will give UiPath clients and partners direct and enhanced access to the UiPath Immersion Lab experience. From a single Immersion Lab map the home office-bound audience will access a series of virtual spaces to participate and collaboratively interact with the lab team and UiPath experts. The streaming solution used supports all major video streaming and conferencing platforms and places attendees in virtual offices, where they get direct access to each presenter and expert to ask questions individually. After the live sessions, the streamed content will be made available on demand as a ready-to-use micro-website for the attendees’ internal re-use.

Boris Krumrey, VP of Automation Innovations at UiPath, and the designer of the Immersion Lab concept, said: “We launched the idea of setting up a space where our customers and partners can immerse themselves in the art of the possible with our technology and test their ideas one year ago and since then the response has gone beyond anything we had imagined. Nothing beats the excitement of seeing how minds passionate about automation can work closely together and dream up and execute innovation projects that transform the way our clients run their operations. Thanks to the newly launched virtual solution, we will be able to welcome our customers and offer uninterrupted support throughout their automation journey, helping them to accelerate digital innovations during a time of major disruption.”

Supporting Quotes:

Oonagh Phelan, Process Automation Implementation Manager at Paddy Power Betfair: “The Immersion Lab online experience was a great one for PPB, with highly informative sessions and excellent prep work done in advance to ensure the topics were suited for our stage of the automation journey. We particularly liked that the sessions were tailored around our business needs and problems and that we were shown new technologies that could help accelerate our automaton journey and solve outstanding issues. Moreover, the remote interaction worked well and allowed for open collaboration. The overall experience was excellent, and we would highly recommend it to other companies looking to accelerate their journey and learn more about UiPath’s latest automation solutions.”

Girish Pai, Director of Strategic Product management at Ericsson: “We have spent two full and exciting days in the UiPath Immersion Lab, exploring innovations driven by UiPath. We were happy to get firsthand experience of the latest automation solutions developed using AI and Machine Learning and to have been welcomed by a highly dedicated Immersion Lab team of experts in Bucharest.”

Aurelia Costache, Advisory Leader EY Romania and Intelligent Automation Leader for EY CESA region, said: “EY and UiPath share a mutual commitment to driving the digital transformation of enterprises, and the UiPath Immersion Lab is the ideal setup for customers to explore what hyperautomation can achieve. By making the experience a fully digital one, UiPath proves once again that both its technology and vision for adopting it are future-proof.”

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America.

Contacts

