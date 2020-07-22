Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions 15x in a Row

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection and availability, today announced the company has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions – now for the 15th consecutive time.1 Gartner’s evaluation criteria for vendors includes completeness of vision and ability to execute. Veritas believes that this combination is critical as businesses seek to standardize on tools that give them a unified solution to manage data protection across a rapidly growing and increasingly diversified storage environment.

“2020 is a huge year of transformation for many of Veritas’ customers, as they respond to the challenges of a global pandemic. Every day, I speak to leaders that are prioritizing hybrid cloud adoption, operational resiliency, and cost management. However, these priorities put pressure on data management, data protection, and compliance models, especially in these uncertain times,” said Greg Hughes, CEO, Veritas. “In order to respond, enterprises today need a modern, unified data protection platform that supports emerging technologies as well as traditional workloads at scale.”

Veritas believes Gartner’s recognition further demonstrates how the company enables enterprises to gain control of their data, helping manage growth, reduce the impact of ransomware, and prove compliance for on-premise and cloud environments.

By standardizing on a single data protection platform with the broadest workload support in the industry, customers are able to:

Strengthen resiliency against malicious threats, especially ransomware attacks, thanks to: Veritas’ modern web-based user interface, which enables role-based access control to authorized users Simplified disaster recovery for rapid restoration of data and applications following an attack Consistent end-to-end long-term data retention and protection — complete with classification and global deduplication

Maximize operational simplicity with the industry’s most scalable platform, thanks to: Veritas’ API-first approach that enables data protection automation and integration Fully agentless architecture for VMware that can scale to hundreds of thousands of VMs Backup, orchestration, cataloguing, and replication with native snapshot technologies

Provide seamless recovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, thanks to: Cloud-native data protection with application consistency Automation of disaster recovery to and in the cloud Significant cost and resource savings with up to 90% reduction in network bandwidth utilization and cloud storage consumption



“NetBackup brings unparalleled breadth, depth and scale by supporting more than 800 data sources and over 1,400 storage targets, including 60 cloud providers,” said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization, Veritas. “Because it can be deployed in any form factor, NetBackup is one of the most versatile and extensible solutions for data management available on the market today. To us, being recognized as a Leader for the 15th time in a row in this critical Magic Quadrant is testament to Veritas’ commitment to continuous innovation with solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers as ransomware threats rise and IT environments become more diverse.”

Today’s announcement further builds on Veritas’ ongoing recognition from analysts and customers alike. Recently, the company was also recognized by customers as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the NetBackup product.

A full complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions report is available here.

Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nick Simpson, Michael Hoeck, July 20, 2020.

1Previous titles include Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions (2019, 2017), Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software (2016), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

