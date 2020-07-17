Walnut Creek Active Senior Living Community The Heritage Downtown Announces No Cases of Covid-19

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / It has just been revealed that The Heritage Downtown Active Senior Living Apartment Homes in Walnut Creek have had no cases of the coronavirus, at any time. This is a remarkable announcement seeing how the positive COVID-19 case count is currently over 3.5M in America. This brings a sense of relief to the senior citizens who reside there, as well as the staff who have taken every precaution to protect their residents.

“The Heritage Downtown staff members have been diligent with strictly following the CDC, State, and County guidelines, ensuring that our senior residents are kept safe from this worldwide pandemic. Their safety and well-being is our utmost concern, so we will continue to maintain a high level of precaution until we are 100% positive the virus is not a threat to our community,” declares Jenny Shively, Community Relations Director.

The team at The Heritage Downtown has laid out a strict safety schedule that they follow throughout the day. Here are just a few of the daily steps they take that have contributed to keeping their senior community shielded from the virus:

1.Strictly adhering to CDC, State, and County Guidelines.

2. Staff members have their temperature checked daily.

3. A COVID-19 screening questionnaire is given to all staff members.

4. Face masks and gloves are worn regularly.

5. Assist residents with sheltering in place and social distancing.

6. Only allow “essential visitors” into the facility.

7. Completely clean and disinfect all throughout the day.

8. Bringing healthy meals directly to their senior resident’s doors.

With a focus on staying healthy during this pandemic, The Heritage Downtown is always keeping one step ahead of the rest. For instance, Newton’s restaurant, located onsite, only serves the finest farm fresh meals. The meals are thoughtfully prepared with food that’s direct from their on-site Chef’s Garden, as well as from the local Walnut Creek Farmers Market. Chef JV creates award-winning meals where culinary excellence and farm fresh dining preparations are put into place to create an exceptional experience for their residents.

The staff at The Heritage Downtown Luxury Senior Apartment Homes make sure to provide a continuous level of comfort and stability as they put their safety guidelines into effect each day. “This is a troubling time for all of us, especially for those who feel they are more at risk. With this in mind, we not only aim to shield our senior resident’s physical health, but also ensure we are keeping their spirits lifted,” says Shively. The outstanding employees at these Bay Area 55+ apartment homes lessen the risk of their residents contracting the coronavirus, while still providing interesting programs and fun activities. Here are some that the residents have stated they truly appreciate:

The residents enjoy physically and intellectually entertaining activities utilizing Zoom, which also enables them to keep socially active. Some examples include fitness programs, group discussions, outstanding independent film links, and the like.Special events are held on a weekly basis, where the residents can take part from the comfort and safety of their doorways. They look forward to such things as happy hour, ice cream, birthday of the month cupcakes, crossword puzzles, fun contests, and more.

As of July 16th, 2020, Contra Costa Health Services has reported that out of a population of a little more than 70,000, Walnut Creek currently only has 221 positive cases of the coronavirus. This incredibly low case number demonstrates just how well the city of Walnut Creek has shielded its community from this worldwide pandemic. The fact that The Heritage Downtown sits in such a low-risk city has attributed to its zero COVID-19 status. This provides a sense of protection and comfort to their senior residents.

About The Heritage Downtown

Labeled as the Bay Area’s #1 All-Inclusive Active Senior Living Community, The Heritage Downtown is recognized for its charming and popular location. It’s also known for its incredible amenities, services, programs, and events. These modern active senior apartment homes present an independent resort living atmosphere for those who are 55 plus. They were created for older adults who would like to have an enriched, socially active life, and who are seeking to enhance their mental and physical well-being. The Heritage Downtown offers 24-hour concierge service, award-winning onsite dining, resident gardens, two innovative technology centers, secured covered parking and storage, van & bus shuttle service, and more. Additionally, this outstanding senior community is located within walking distance of many exceptional restaurants and shops within the downtown Walnut Creek area.

