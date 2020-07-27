WhizAI Raises $4M to Bring Cognitive Insights to Life Sciences

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Enterprise—WhizAI, the first and only purpose-built cognitive insights platform for the life sciences, today announces $4 million in seed funding led by Healthy Ventures, with participation from Bling Capital, Firebolt Ventures and existing investors. This investment brings the total raised by the company to over $6.5 million.

The world’s leading global pharmaceutical companies rely on WhizAI to empower their commercial teams and leadership with 100x faster access to insights when compared to traditional business intelligence applications. With WhizAI, users can simply ask questions in their own language. This is achieved with AI that is pre-trained on life sciences vernacular and data. The product combines AI for natural language processing, data modeling, data visualization and anomaly detection into a single platform for cognitive insights.

“Our cognitive insights platform is fundamentally changing the way life sciences users analyze data and consume business insights. The days of data silos, piecemeal analytics, dashboard deluges and extensive software training are over. This funding enables us to expedite our sales footprint and execute on our product vision,” said Rohit Vashisht, co-founder and CEO, WhizAI.

Anya Schiess, founder and general partner of Healthy Ventures, adds, “The life sciences industry is increasingly running on data, yet major companies keep telling us they can’t make use of it all. We were delighted to find that Rohit and Amitabh, two seasoned entrepreneurs with decades of experience in business intelligence, built a product to solve this problem exactly. WhizAI’s platform is deeply powerful, yet magically easy to use. It is already transforming and deepening the relationship between business users and data insights.”

Fast, easy and contextual, WhizAI is a leap forward in business intelligence software for life sciences through its combination of AI, machine learning and scalability. The company will use this seed capital to grow its industry footprint by expanding its team across the globe and investing in sales and marketing. As part of the financing, Anya Schiess will join WhizAI’s Board of Directors.

To learn more, please visit www.whiz.ai.

About WhizAI: WhizAI is the first and only purpose-built cognitive insights platform for life sciences, empowering users to get answers to their business questions by simply asking via voice, text on web and mobile. WhizAI is trained on the language and data of life sciences, enabling it to answer even the most complex questions from billions of records in seconds. Fast, easy, and scalable, WhizAI is the trusted partner of choice at the top global life sciences companies. Asked. Answered. Instantly. Learn more at www.whiz.ai.

