Williams Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

“At Williams we believe that running our business in a sustainable manner and doing what is right for the environment and our communities is critical to maintaining our social license to operate, and our continued focus on sustainability delivers immense value that is well-aligned with the interests of long-term shareholders,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer at Williams. “As this report details, we have a positive story to tell. Our natural gas focused strategy has driven significant reductions in U.S. CO 2 emissions, lowered consumers’ utility bills and paved the way for investment in renewable energy. Our report provides a clear view into the actions we are taking to balance the dual challenge of meeting increasing demand for energy while reducing emissions and environmental impacts with practical, immediate solutions.”

Highlights of Williams’ 2019 Sustainability Report include the following:

More than 41% reduction in reported methane emissions from processing plants and compressor stations since 2012

39% decrease in reportable spills to soil and water from 2018 levels

47% decline in employee recordable injuries since 2017

$9.7 million invested in 2019 in communities where Williams’ employees live and work

33,000 hours of employee volunteerism in 2019

Formation of D&I Council to inform inclusion, diversity, and talent development strategies

“Sustainability grounded in sensibility is nothing new at Williams,” said Armstrong. “For more than a century we have strived to strengthen our reputation as a responsible and dependable business that delivers on its promises to employees, customers and other key stakeholders. We welcome the increased focus on sustainable business performance as it is congruent with our culture of doing things right, today and in the future.”

Williams’ 2019 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards – Core option and references the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standard and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In addition, Williams’ 2019 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from ERM Certification and Verification Services (ERM CVS) related to greenhouse gas emissions and safety data.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

