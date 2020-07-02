Worldwide Endpoint Security Software Market Shares Report Reveals CrowdStrike is Shaping the Endpoint Market

CrowdStrike market share nearly doubles in the last year, propelling the organization to the number four spot of corporate endpoint security software vendors ranked by Leading Analyst Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that it was identified as the fastest-growing endpoint security software vendor not only shaping the endpoint market but nearly doubling its market share within the IDC Worldwide Endpoint Security Software Market Shares, 2019: Vendors’ Pivot from Products to Platforms Accelerating (Doc # US46610420, June 2020) report.

Highlighted in the report, CrowdStrike demonstrated a 2018–2019 growth rate of 99% and close to doubled its market share, while the market shares of the top three vendors in the corporate endpoint segment declined from 2018 to 2019. CrowdStrike believes this points to the structural shift that is taking place from on-premises to cloud solutions that is rendering legacy and hybrid vendors handicapped in securing the modern, mobile workforce.

For the modern organization looking to embrace digital transformation, it’s become evident that endpoint or workload security, visibility and management are mission essential in protecting the remote workforce. According to Michael Suby, research vice president in Security and Trust at IDC, “Endpoint security remains a critical element of a multilayered security strategy, as endpoints are frequently the first point of entry for attackers. Moreover, as attackers continuously add and modify their techniques to evade detection, endpoint security vendors must continuously invest in the proficiency of their products.” The security challenges associated with today’s remote or hybrid workforce are best solved by a cloud-native platform, such as CrowdStrike Falcon®, that aggregates and analyzes data in the cloud, operates at scale and is easy to deploy and manage on a fully remote basis.

Today, organizations all over the world recognize the power of CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon platform to effectively stop breaches, as well as simplify their security and IT operations stack with a single, lightweight intelligent agent. With CrowdStrike Falcon’s cloud-native architecture, customers can easily and remotely deploy and manage their workloads at scale. This has been a game-changer in the rapid shift to remote work, and distributed workforces are protected irrespective of where their employees are located.

“This report is another huge validator for the power of Falcon’s cloud-native technology which is uniquely armed to fight sophisticated threats and stop breaches through a combination of malware prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed threat hunting. These innovative technologies, all powered via a single agent, have been massive differentiators for us in a crowded market. CrowdStrike continues to outshine the competition and leave legacy players in the dust, as we grow exponentially in market share to shape what the modern endpoint protection market looks like for the distributed workforce,” said Ian McShane, vice president of product marketing, CrowdStrike.

The methodology of IDC’s report is based on market forecasts and analysis from five sources:

Reported and observed trends and financial activity

IDC’s software vendor interviews and surveys

Product briefings, press releases, and other publicly available information

Vendor financial statements and related filing

IDC demand-side research

To view the entire report, please visit the IDC website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

