XFC Unveils New Digital Presence, added “Tryouts” Section, Invites Prospective Fighters to Register

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE/ July 21, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) and Xtreme Fighting Championships (“XFC”) has received over 110 applications for its upcoming tryouts. Due to continued high application volume, XFC has re-launched and upgraded its website for these tryouts, in response to July’s increased in fighter-related activity.

XFC announced and confirmed tryout locations in June (Brighton, MI, Atlanta, GA, and Sao Paulo, Brazil) and the application process has begun for fighters and their trainers to register in order to reserve slots at these three sanctioned facilities. In order to streamline the process and manage demand, www.xfcmma.net/tryouts XFC will be the destination for athletes aspiring to compete in the XFC Hexagon in 2020.

“We knew there was pent up demand in the MMA community for fighters seeking an opportunity to show their skills”, said XFC President Myron Molotky. “Hundreds of fighters, trainers, and gyms have been reaching out to us all summer eager to take their next steps and we now have a destination for them,” said Molotky.

Molotky continued “The new website is just the beginning of our organization’s content rollout.” “We are in talks with a number of established production houses about covering and creating video around our tryouts, our athletes as they train, and our return fight card later this year,” said Molotky.

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.(“XFC”), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America – Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL – the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

