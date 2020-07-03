Zions Bancorporation Announces 2020 Earnings Release Date Information for Q2, Q3 and Q4

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020. Zions plans to report its earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on:

For the period Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time Second Quarter 2020 July 20, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time) Third Quarter 2020 October 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time) Fourth Quarter 2020 January 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Investors, analysts, media representatives, and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Information on how to access this call will be posted to the company’s website at zionsbancorporation.com approximately two weeks in advance of the call. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and approximately $70 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The bank is a consistent national and state-wide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com

