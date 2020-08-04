Acquisition of CorpFlex promotes Brazil into Claranet’s premier league

Leading Brazilian cloud provider, CorpFlex, joins the Claranet Group of Companies. Brazil now Claranet’s largest operation outside Europe.

Today Claranet, the global technology and managed service provider, has announced the acquisition of CorpFlex.

Established in 1992, CorpFlex is a leading provider of private cloud solutions in Brazil, with additional strong capabilities in cybersecurity, data management, and networks. CorpFlex has enterprise and corporate customers in different industry segments, including healthcare, transportation, industry, services, and agro-business. The new Claranet Brazil has a diverse service portfolio, including private, public, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and network services, complemented by Claranet’s global capabilities.

Commenting on the acquisition, António Miguel Ferreira, Claranet’s head of Iberia and Latin America, said:

“We’ve achieved fantastic results in Iberia over the last four years, growing organically and through acquisitions by more than 800% to reach €128m in annual revenues. Now is the time to make the same impact in Brazil.”

Celebrating 25 years in Europe next year, Claranet started its business in Brazil at the end of 2017, with a focus on public cloud as its go-to-market strategy. In this short period, the company has attracted major Brazilian organisations such as Embraer, a leading aerospace company, TV Globo, a leading media group, and wholesale bank Banco Fibra.

“Now we are ready to expand and take advantage of such an important global market. CorpFlex is our first big investment in Brazil, expanding its potential in line with some of our biggest European country operations. We now have a team of over 200 in Brazil offering fantastic technical support and service management capabilities to our customers. Looking to the future, we are also actively reviewing additional opportunities to grow organically and by further acquisitions.”

Edivaldo Rocha, CEO of CorpFlex, commented:

“Claranet and CorpFlex joining forces is the perfect way to enhance the value we bring to our customers in Brazil. This strategy has already proven its worth in Europe. Now it is time for a pioneer like CorpFlex in Brazil to leverage its local knowledge with the experience and strength of a global company.”

Charles Nasser, Claranet’s Founder and Group CEO added:

“The combination of strong public and private cloud capabilities is a perfect match for our customers.

“Our decision to combine businesses has focused on enhancing the value we deliver to our customers, resulting in sustainable organic growth. A talented team joining the Claranet Group of Companies means we can continue to develop our portfolio and offer the technologies, platforms, and skills that matter most to our customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome the CorpFlex team to the Claranet family and look forward to working together in growing our capabilities and presence in Brazil.”

ENDS

About CorpFlex

Founded in 1992, CorpFlex is a Brazilian company offering advanced Private Cloud solutions for mission critical systems (ERP, CRM, BI, and e-Commerce). This includes secure access, ensuring high availability and redundancy of communication links, in addition to Managed Services to improve infrastructure management and provide customers with excellent access to their applications. Headquartered in Alphaville (Barueri – SP), CorpFlex operates in a wide range of vertical markets throughout Brazil and has a broad portfolio of customers.

For more information visit https://corpflex.com.br/

About Claranet

Claranet are experts in modernising and running critical applications and infrastructure. We simplify the management of IT services so our customers can concentrate on what they do best. By working with us our customers gain access to a wide range of managed services, professional services, and training across Cloud, Networks, Managed Cyber Security, and Unified Communications technologies.

Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering ISP (Internet Service Provider) into a leading technology services provider with global reach. The company has annualised revenues of £390 million (€430m), over 6,500 customers, and more than 2,200 employees.

The company’s ambitious growth strategy has led to numerous acquisitions and Claranet consistently appears in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 as one of the fastest growing privately-owned businesses in the UK.

This international success is driven by local service, out of local offices, using a mixture of local and international infrastructure, including public clouds.

Claranet is positioned for the second year running in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Centre Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, introduced in 2018. This follows Claranet’s inclusion as a ‘Leader’ in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe for five years running, 2013-2017.

For more information visit www.claranet.co.uk

Press contacts:

Sean Hand / Matthew Flack

Spreckley

T: 020 7388 9988

E: claranet@spreckley.co.uk

Source: RealWire