Bird River Resources Announces Intention to Sell High Point Oil Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the “Company“) announces the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Share Purchase“) with an arms-length party (the “Acquirer“) to sell 100% of the Company’s shareholdings in its subsidiary, High Point Oil Inc. (“HPO“) to the Acquirer.

Under the terms of the Share Purchase, the Acquirer will pay the Company $90,000 CAD to acquire:

100% of the Company’s shareholdings in HPO;

HPO’s accounts payable and debts owed to the Company; and

the Company’s interest in three wells operated by HPO;

The Acquirer is also assuming all liabilities in HPO.

The Share Purchase is conditional upon, among other things, the Company receiving shareholder approval at an upcoming shareholder meeting which the Company intends to schedule later this week, the outgoing directors and officers of HPO delivering resignations and releases, and the Company, HPO, and the Acquirer entering into a debt and payables assignment agreement pursuant to which the Company will assign to the Acquirer its rights and interests in all debts and payables owed to the Company by HPO.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Established in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based diversified resource company which holds producing oil and gas wells in the Huxley Alberta area through its wholly owned subsidiary High Point Oil Inc. BDR also holds minority interests in nine producing oil and gas wells in southwestern Manitoba. Additional information on the Company is available at the Canadian Securities Exchange https://www.thecse.com/and at sedar.com.

