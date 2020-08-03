Corporate Universe Shareholder Update New Management – New Developments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to announce that pursuant with SEC filings, Mr. Isaac H. Sutton has been appointed CEO and Board Member. All past Officers and Directors have resigned. New management is in the process of evaluating several business opportunities and/or acquisitions. The company has revived its corporate status with Delaware and is now active.

Isaac H. Sutton, Corporate Universe Inc. CEO stated, “I’m please to step in and work on behalf of the shareholders to bring Corporate Universe current and position the company for success. Within the next 30 days, we will be working diligently to be Current on OTC Markets and have audited financial statements posted. We are also in the process of launching our new website www.corpuniverse.com , which will keep our investors updated with the Company’s latest news and developments.”

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be,” “expects,” “may affect,” “believed,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.’s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.’s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Corporate Universe, Inc.

isutton@corpuniverse.com

302-273-1150

SOURCE: Corporate Universe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600041/Corporate-Universe-Shareholder-Update-New-Management–New-Developments