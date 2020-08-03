CORRECTION: Sunset Capital Assets, Inc., OTC, SNST, Executes and Completes Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Anthony Betros was the wrong name

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Sunset Capital Assets Inc. (OTC PINK:SNST) announces today that the Company has signed and executed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc. www.aphexus.com Pursuant to the Agreement, Sunset has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock of Aphex in exchange for 217,320,536 shares of Sunset common stock.

Sanitech Holdings Inc. through its purchase of 10,000,000 Series A Preferred Shares from HAF Capital Advisors LLC. when and if converted, represents a 50.01% ownership of the voting control of Sunset Capital Asset Inc. and its survivor entity.

Commensurate with the closing of the transaction, the Company intends to revise its capital structure and management, change its name to Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc., and apply for a change in trading symbol. Sunset Executives and Board of Director members, John Watson, Sr., John Watson, Jr., Alan Speck and Jeff Betros have resigned as officers and directors of Sunset. David Weaver has been appointed CEO and Director. Scott Buckley has been appointed to an officer position. David Olund has been appointed to Sr. VP for Finance and Business Development and a Director. Anthony Fedor was appointed as a Director. From this point on, all the Company’s resources and efforts will be focused on the continuation of Aphex’s current and future development and operations.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc has developed a proprietary broad-based germ-killing formula trademarked as Hy-IQ™ Water. “The formula is potentially the most significant discovery in sanitizing and disinfecting since the discovery of Chlorine in 1774”, says Aphex CEO David Weaver. Mr. Weaver further states that, “It is exciting to be participating on the front-line effort in the war on germs, especially in these trying times. We look forward to building shareholder value through global sales and marketing into derivative platforms.” Aphex is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

The company has achieved numerous positive kill tests on a wide range of pathogens and will continue its pursuit of various required regulatory approvals. Additionally, the company is expanding its production capacity in Port Richey, FL, where it will produce hand and surface sanitizers blended to meet current regulatory requirements in an additional facility.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

