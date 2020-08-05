Drive Shack Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Provides Business & Financial Liquidity Update

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company also provided an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, together with measures the Company has taken to reduce cash expenditures.

“ Despite the challenging environment, the Company experienced quite a bit of positive momentum in the second quarter. We reopened all of our golf courses and our Gen 2.0 Drive Shack venues in West Palm Beach, Richmond and Raleigh,” said Hana Khouri, Chief Executive Officer. “ Our operators have done a remarkable job navigating the public health crisis. Due to COVID, we have implemented additional safety measures across all of our venues and courses to ensure that we are providing our guests with experiences that prioritize their health and safety.”

Khouri continued, “ We have seen strong demand since reopening our traditional and entertainment golf businesses. Our courses and venues have proven to be the ideal setting for guests to socialize and make memories with friends while social distancing. The key differentiator is our outdoor, open-air format, with defined suite-style bays partitioned by protective dividers at our Drive Shack venues, and naturally limited on-course guest overlap at American Golf courses. We believe that these factors will ultimately set us up to emerge from the COVID-19 environment as a leader in the leisure space.”

Business Update

The Company began the second quarter with operations suspended across all of its entertainment golf venues and substantially all of its owned, leased and managed traditional golf courses. By the end of June, all of its traditional golf courses, and all but one of its entertainment golf venues, resumed operations. Across the traditional golf courses open for the full month of June, which excludes the courses located in New York and Texas, private course Membership Sales increased 32% and Member Rounds increased 20% compared to June 2019. During the same period, public course Green Fee & Cart Fee Revenue increased 10% compared to June 2019, despite available tee times decreasing 32% due to locally mandated restrictions. During the second quarter, our traditional golf business generated total revenue of $30 million. This comes to $22 million after adjusting for managed course expense reimbursements, of which $12 million was generated in June.

The Company’s entertainment golf business reopened its locations in West Palm Beach, Richmond and Raleigh on May 15, May 29, and June 26, respectively. Across 85 collective days of operations, the three entertainment golf venues generated total revenue of approximately $2 million and took less than 21 days on average to breakeven following their reopening.

The Company’s reopening strategy included a focus on safeguarding the health of its employees, guests and communities, with supplies and protocols intended to keep guests and employees safe and comfortable, including transparent bay partitioning, enhanced distancing, temperature checks, complimentary personal protective equipment, and complying with local safety mandates.

Financial Liquidity Update

As of July 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $12 million of unrestricted cash on hand compared to approximately $14 million as of April 30, 2020. As the Company resumed its traditional and entertainment golf operations in the second quarter, it reopened its venues and courses with a re-positioned labor model designed to improve operational and financial performance. As resumed operations made headway, we were able to quickly generate sufficient cash flows to meet current venue and course level operating expenses, with cash flows from both businesses turning positive shortly thereafter.

As part of its cash preservation strategy initiated at the onset of the closure periods, the Company has deferred or reduced a portion of its rent payments and entered into payment plans with a number of vendors. In addition, the Company has continued to defer payment of the 2019 annual employee bonuses, suspend quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock, and construction on its entertainment golf venues and traditional golf courses remains paused.

Second Quarter Results (unaudited)

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 compared to the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



($ in thousands, except for per share data):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Total revenues $ 32,100 $ 71,615 $ 93,235 $ 125,567 Loss applicable to common stockholders $ (40,921 ) $ (14,354 ) $ (59,678 ) $ (30,349 ) Loss applicable to common stock, per share Basic $ (0.61 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.45 )

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a loss of $41 million, or ($0.61) per share, compared to a loss of $14 million, or ($0.21) per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a loss of $60 million, or ($0.89) per share, compared to a loss of $30 million, or ($0.45) per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Conference Call Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results Wednesday, August 5th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing 1-866-913-6930 (from within the U.S.) or 1-409-983-9881 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference conference ID “6638268.”

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Drive Shack Inc.’s website, http://ir.driveshack.com.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.driveshack.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call’s completion through 11:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference conference ID “6638268.”

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,638 $ 28,423 Restricted cash 2,974 3,103 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $967 and $1,082, respectively 3,651 5,249 Real estate assets, held-for-sale, net 16,975 16,948 Real estate securities, available-for-sale 2,985 3,052 Other current assets 13,977 17,521 Total current assets 53,200 74,296 Restricted cash, noncurrent 267 438 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 178,732 179,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets 203,359 215,308 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 16,039 17,565 Other investments — 24,020 Other assets 5,476 4,723 Total assets $ 457,073 $ 515,991 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Obligations under finance leases $ 5,860 $ 6,154 Membership deposit liabilities 14,457 10,791 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,374 25,877 Deferred revenue 23,633 26,268 Real estate liabilities, held-for-sale 5 4 Other current liabilities 27,375 23,964 Total current liabilities 105,704 93,058 Credit facilities and obligations under finance leases – noncurrent 12,061 13,125 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 175,048 187,675 Junior subordinated notes payable 51,187 51,192 Membership deposit liabilities, noncurrent 95,913 95,805 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 6,783 6,283 Other liabilities 1,709 3,278 Total liabilities $ 448,405 $ 450,416 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,



1,347,321 shares of 9.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 496,000



shares of 8.05% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and 620,000



shares of 8.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation



preference $25.00 per share, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 61,583 61,583 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,212,362 and



67,068,751 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,



respectively 672 671 Additional paid-in capital 3,177,883 3,177,183 Accumulated deficit (3,232,925 ) (3,175,572 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,455 1,710 Total equity $ 8,668 $ 65,575 Total liabilities and equity $ 457,073 $ 515,991

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Golf operations $ 29,675 $ 57,386 $ 78,300 $ 102,092 Sales of food and beverages 2,425 14,229 14,935 23,475 Total revenues 32,100 71,615 93,235 125,567 Operating costs Operating expenses 33,224 58,720 87,591 106,443 Cost of sales – food and beverages 829 3,904 4,484 6,601 General and administrative expense 6,368 13,607 16,186 25,226 Depreciation and amortization 6,682 5,122 13,476 10,046 Pre-opening costs 270 1,700 822 2,879 (Gain) loss on lease terminations and impairment (3,125 ) 118 (2,333 ) 4,206 Total operating costs 44,248 83,171 120,226 155,401 Operating loss (12,148 ) (11,556 ) (26,991 ) (29,834 ) Other income (expenses) Interest and investment income 135 265 265 608 Interest expense, net (2,591 ) (1,795 ) (5,336 ) (3,947 ) Other income (loss), net (24,422 ) 127 (24,055 ) 5,614 Total other income (expenses) (26,878 ) (1,403 ) (29,126 ) 2,275 Loss before income tax (39,026 ) (12,959 ) (56,117 ) (27,559 ) Income tax expense 500 — 771 — Net Loss (39,526 ) (12,959 ) (56,888 ) (27,559 ) Preferred dividends (1,395 ) (1,395 ) (2,790 ) (2,790 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (40,921 ) $ (14,354 ) $ (59,678 ) $ (30,349 ) Loss Applicable to Common Stock, per share Basic $ (0.61 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 67,111,843 67,029,610 67,090,805 67,028,364 Diluted 67,111,843 67,029,610 67,090,805 67,028,364

