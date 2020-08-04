GreenBox POS to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on August 18th

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) (“GreenBox”, the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, will host a Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman at GreenBox POS will present an overview of the business model, growth initiatives and discuss Q2 2020 financial results. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8471

Conference Code: 13707901

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141101

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 18, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13707901.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group – MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600297/GreenBox-POS-to-Host-Virtual-Roadshow-Webinar-on-August-18th