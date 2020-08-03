GRS Appoints Chief Systems Architect

Accomplished technology executive Chris Heywood joins firm to drive GRS’ digital innovation and global claims applications

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, is continuing to expand and deepen its technology capabilities with the hire of Chris Heywood as Chief Systems Architect.

Heywood has more than two decades of experience in system architecture, software and technology services supporting insurance claims. Before joining GRS, he was founder and partner at 99i LLP, an information technology consultancy where he led a team that developed numerous projects for claim incidents in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

At GRS, Heywood will collaborate with the firm’s leaders on strategic technology planning and execution, guide the technical design and architecture of new and evolving systems, lead GRS’ data science and machine learning initiatives, and provide technical guidance to GRS’ global Cyber Risks unit. He will be based in London and report to Mark Stergio, GRS’ Global Chief Information Officer.

“Global Risk Solutions is fortunate to bring on board talented technology leaders such as Mark and Chris,” said Arthur “Kip” Radigan, CEO of GRS. “Their expertise and experience significantly strengthen our capabilities and will enable GRS to deliver innovation and top-notch claims solutions to our clients around the world.”

Mark Stergio added: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Chris, and I look forward to working closely with him on the technology platform supporting GRS’ global growth strategy.”

“I have had a strong relationship with GRS professionals for over two decades, and we worked together on a major oil spill in Nigeria that generated over 80,000 claims,” Heywood said. “In the years since, it has been my pleasure to work with the GRS team on other large projects, including Hurricane Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon incident. I look forward to helping GRS serve global clients through innovative, scalable technology.”

Chris Heywood can be reached at ch@globalrisksolutions.com.

About Global Risk Solutions



Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

