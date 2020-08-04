Hard Work Pays Off: Serial Entrepreneur Todd Cahill Shares His Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Having the right mentality is over half the battle in any challenge. As the saying goes, mind over matter. Todd Cahill is the master of this kind of mentality. He is a transformational leadership coach. Todd guides people to help them overcome their challenges emotionally that hold them back to be able to effectively lead themselves and eventually others.

“We recently launched the InsideOUT Institute with the expressed purpose of teaching and equipping others to Discover who they are, release their emotional baggage with our energy healing practitioners and leadership coaches, create massive breakthroughs in their life, and step into their full power. No one is doing this in this capacity and on a global scale like us.” Explains Todd.

Todd’s journey did not start off easy. He had to overcome numerous obstacles to get to where he is today. He started off working in a grocery store simply selling newspaper subscriptions to make money after he dropped out of college. This was his only choice for a career as he needed to make ends meet. Todd’s road to success was not a quick one, it took quite some time for him to reach the success he has today. Learning from failure is pre-wired into us. This is why when we fall down as babies, we get right back up and try again. If you let the fear of failure stop you, you will never have the opportunity to learn what you’re really capable of, Todd says.

“I have been homeless, I have been arrested, I have been broke, I have gone through a divorce, I have gone through 2 IRS audits, I have been verbally and sexually abused, I have lost many so-called friends, I have had money stolen from me, I have attempted suicide twice, I had to start my business without any support and no home, and I have been rejected thousands of times. I was broke and sleeping on a futon. I hit the top position in that company 9 months later, and in a few short years was making multiple six figures. I was very shy and introverted in the beginning but turned that into a speaking career and a strength.” Todd shared.

Todd made a name for himself by working hard and not making excuses. He learned how to become resourceful and work to make ends meet. His mindset helped propel him to success and continue to grow. According to Todd, the best day of your life is the day you own it, all of it: the good, the bad, and the ugly. No more excuses and no more apologies. The world will always have an opinion about you, but at the end of the day you have to look yourself in the mirror. Todd’s philosophy is; Live for those you love and do it on your terms.

“What makes me stand out within my industry is that I never have excuses. I am a man of action. I had nothing when I started but I learned how to become really resourceful and ask for help. I am a good leader and communicator but I am always hungry to learn, to keep growing and to improve. I have a growth mindset and discipline myself every day to live in the moment and do what I know I am called to do.” States Todd.

Todd now dedicates his life to helping others achieve the success that he has by showing people how to believe in themselves and creating platforms in which they can learn to step into their full power. He is now the CEO of the InsideOUT Institute, which is a world-renowned organization that creates breakthroughs in the lives of its members through innovative energy healing and transformational leadership coaching, allowing people to build an impactful career healing and leading on a global scale. Todd is grateful to have a great staff that works together to make this happen.

“I recently launched the InsideOUT Institute with my best friend and top body code practitioner Emanuel Zevallos and trusted partners with the expressed purpose of teaching and equipping others. Through this proven system and our program’s transformational leadership coaching, we have helped and are guiding many more new coaches to create a six-figure income from home by launching and building their own coaching businesses/practitioners and their personal brands to make them stand out with their unique message. I strive daily to live a life of balance between my family, personal passions, business, and giving back to the community. We are helping coach people all over the world now both on the subconscious and conscious mind.” Remarks Todd.

Todd has recently launched his new book, You VS You-12 Ways to Kick Your Own Ass and Win which includes tips to transform your life and overcome your emotional difficulties to win the ultimate battle. He wants to be seen as someone who sparks learning and creativity amongst others in order to help them achieve their fullest potential. He believes that specialized knowledge plus new experiences equals momentum. Learning to win the battle within yourself is everything! Life, circumstances, society, people, social media etc. will try to condition you to believe that you’re powerless. At any given moment you have the power to create the change you want, provided you know how powerful you are! Growth is a choice. Todd lives by this message each day.

“I would like to be perceived as someone who sparks people into wanting to learn who they are and what they are capable of, which leads them to their own breakthroughs and transformations. I have done this with my life thanks to being coached and now I want to pay it forward. I focus my energy on guiding people along their journey by creating a step by step plan, designed to help them find and achieve their true purpose.” Says Todd.

If you would like to learn more about Todd, you can check out his website https://www.itsnotoutthereitsinyou.com/todd-cahill37406396 and can learn more about his book at http://bit.ly/YouVsYouAmazon.

