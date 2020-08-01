Los Angeles Producer/DJ Figment Premieres Debut Single “Welcome to the Acid Jungle”

LA based music producer Figment continues growing in popularity and staking his claim. Last month, EDMHouseNetwork announced that he was the winner of Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project and EDM.com named him “One Of Top 5 Artists Who Stole The Show At Insomniac’s EDC Festival” – now he has released his first single, Welcome to the Acid Jungle, available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and everywhere music is available.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Figment, the fast-rising LA producer/DJ and host of the “Not Figment” Podcast, releases his first single, Welcome to the Acid Jungle. A rattling, rainforest-infused, mind-bending journey through a loopy and disorienting techno underworld, the cathartic nine-minute warehouse weapon is the result of months of studio time, culminating in the first official release from the hotly tipped producer.

To download or stream the single on iTunes, visit:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/welcome-to-the-acid-jungle-single/1522127224

Figment is a Los Angeles based music producer & DJ who began turning heads after his standout performance at Insomniac’s EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon Festival. EDM.com named him “One of 5 Artists Who Stole The Show” alongside Zhu, Nicole Moudaber and Claude VonStroke. The one-million plus livestream viewers agreed, as he received the most votes as part of Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project. At a time when most live performers are relying on gimmicky artist identities and struggling to break through more than ever, Figment seems to be dominating on all the right platforms through the power of his music alone. Now, he is finally releasing his first single, Welcome to the Acid Jungle.

Available on all platforms July 31st, 2020, Welcome to the Acid Jungle has already successfully launched for pre-orders on iTunes and Apple Music. The single is available for download and streaming on Spotify, iHeartRadio, GooglePlay, and dozens of other major platforms. Fans looking to purchase physical copies of the single will be able to purchase the single on CD via Amazon.

With more than 100,000 streams of his “Not Figment” podcast, Figment may be testing the waters for releasing an album. He is already working on his next single, which some have speculated will be released on the legendary Trax Records – the legendary Chicago house & acid label that nurtured the careers of worldwide legends such as Frankie Knuckles, Marshall Jefferson, Phuture, Larry “Mr. Fingers” Heard, Joey Beltram, and Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk.

CONTACT:

Email: Figment@NotFigment.com

SOURCE: One World Publishing

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599926/Los-Angeles-ProducerDJ-Figment-Premieres-Debut-Single-Welcome-to-the-Acid-Jungle