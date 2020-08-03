Meet Brandon Heitmann CEO of Exigent Landscaping

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Brandon Heitmann is the CEO of Exigent Landscaping which is an exterior design building company located in metro-Detroit. He found motivation to start his company when he realized he wanted to be his own boss and not depend on others for his well-being. His goal is to build one of the largest landscape companies in Michigan, then in the US, and works every day towards this goal. Exigent Design & Build started off as a lawn cutting service in 2011. Brandon Heitmann started the company with just a push mower cutting lawns in his subdivision for some extra cash. After a few years of cutting lawns and doing minor landscaping maintenance work, Brandon decided it was time to embark on a new journey in the company and bring on a team.

Brandon Heitmann began to learn the hardscaping side of the business and found his true passion was making designs come to life. 9 years later the company has evolved into a true landscape construction company that offers 3D designs and can construct anything from a simple retaining wall to in-ground pools and spas. There is nothing exterior that Exigent Design & Build cannot build! Exigent Design & Build has grown and scaled their business to over 20 employees. Brandon Heitmann is extremely passionate about his team and loves making the people who work for him feel like family.

One of Brandon Heitmann’s greatest accomplishments is growing his company’s revenue 700% in one year (from 2018 to 2019). Brandon has taken his experience and knowledge and is now expanding his services to offer a coaching program to help other contractors grow their business too. He meets with dozens of fellow business owners each week and teaches them ways to grow their business.

Brandon Heitmann describes one of the biggest challenges he had when starting his business was thinking too small and restricting himself from achieving what he knew he was capable of. Brandon’s advice to those starting their own business today is to start thinking big and not put a limit on the success you can achieve. He expands by saying “Do not wait a second and go for it. There is no better time than now.” Brandon acknowledges the fact that it is hard to leave the comforts of a 9-5 job to start in the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship, however with drive and determination anything is possible.

Brandon Heitmann started Exigent Design & Build with just a push mower and mowing a few lawns as a side hustle. He was able to grow this business from a 4-figure business to a 7-figure business in just 9 years. You can be sure to find Brandon and his team in a town near you in the coming future. His plans for rapid growth are impressive and he’s only getting started. To learn more information about Brandon Heitmann and his business, click here.

Contact:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Brandon Heitmann

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600049/Meet-Brandon-Heitmann-CEO-of-Exigent-Landscaping