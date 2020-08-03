Meet Justin Haynes: The Fashion Lifestyle Icon taking the Industry by Storm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Justin Haynes, founder of JUS10H, has made his way to the top of the fashion industry through hard work and dreaming big. Justin is what the fashion industry refers to as a “Ready to Wear Designer.” He primarily focuses on the day-to-day clothing of men, women, and children, as well as the personal lifestyle clothing of his clients all over the world. He has created his own version of the fashion lifestyle, which makes him unique in the industry and given him the recognition as a Fashion Lifestyle Icon.

In 2010, Justin was working a full-time, stable job when he decided he was ready to conquer his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Little did he know, he would soon be an icon, and would catch the whole industry by storm. Since his exciting start, he has been awarded “Best Women’s Ready To Wear Designer 2019”, “Fashion and LifeStyle Award” from the Black Business Association 2019, and “Natural Born Artist 2019/2020.” This is a testimony to his dedication and persistence through the good times and the bad.

Justin is currently putting his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts on the map. Justin dedicates a large portion of his success to his friends and family, who supported him along the journey of taking a childhood dream and making it a reality. That being said, none of this was possible without a strong ambition and will to succeed. Not only was he the first designer to hold a casting call at Enfield Square Mall in Enfield, CT, but he was also the first person from the Springfield region to showcase in Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week.

Where is JUS10H now?

Some of the biggest challenges in the beginning of his business were finding new clients, and focusing on his finances. Justin’s business journey started with the mindset of “Will people wear my garments?” Fast forward to today, and Justin is on all of the major stages, allowing him to share his love for fashion with the whole world. It is truly incredible that someone from a small city and a big dream can make a difference in so many lives through fashion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the toughest and most challenging time for Justin Haynes. Before the pandemic, his business relied on international travel to events and shows. During this time, Justin took on the challenge of making his business work virtually, while taking the time to overcome negative attitudes of others towards his business. Through his brand JUS10H, Justin was able to give photographers and models opportunities to be published in magazines internationally, when they wouldn’t have otherwise had this opportunity.

Justin’s knowledge of true art and his passion for fashion is evident in every piece of clothing created. Through JUS10H, he has been able to sweep tens of thousands of people off their feet with innovative and well-tailored collections.

What’s Next for Fashion Icon Justin Haynes?

Looking at the accomplishments of JUS10H thus far, it is intriguing to see what happens next. Justin’s main vision is to attract opportunities to dress clients for Awards Shows such as the Oscars. He prides himself on his mission of “Bringing Fashion to Your Everyday Life.” Now that he has been featured on major magazines, Yahoo Finance, Fox, NBC, USA Today, AP News, and Google News, it is time to take on his next major project. This project is to participate in New York Fashion Week (NYFW) virtually! This will take place on September 11, 2020, and will be different than ever before!

