Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Increases 2020 Earnings Per Share Guidance Range to $2.10-$2.30

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 Per Share

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq: OTTR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Summary:

Consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share were $17.0 million and $0.42 per share, respectively, compared with $15.4 million and $0.39 per share for the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated operating revenues decreased 15.9% to $192.8 million compared with $229.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, mostly due to a $27.5 million decrease in Manufacturing segment revenue.

The corporation is increasing its 2020 earnings per share guidance range to $2.10-$2.30 from $2.00‑$2.25 announced May 5, 2020.

The corporation maintains its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 5% to 7% off a 2019 base.

CEO Overview

“ Our second quarter earnings per share increased 7.7 percent over the second quarter of 2019 driven by increased earnings in our Electric segment. We are pleased with our second quarter financial results given the challenging economic times,” said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane.

“ Employees across the organization continue to do an outstanding job of being responsive, flexible and determined while addressing all the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“ Otter Tail Corporation continues to focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities, reliable electric service and on-time product delivery, and counter measures to limit the operational and financial impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ We continue to be diligent in our health and safety efforts related to the ongoing pandemic and in monitoring how COVID-19 is impacting the economy and our businesses.

“ Our Electric segment quarter-over-quarter earnings increased $5.8 million due to increasing investments in our Merricourt Wind Energy Center and Astoria Station projects, effective cost management actions targeted at offsetting the impacts of COVID-19, and reductions in operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019 when Coyote Station was down for maintenance.

“ Our Manufacturing segment earnings decreased $3.8 million between the quarters driven by lower sales as customers reduced production and temporarily closed their production facilities in response to COVID-19.

“ Our Plastics segment second quarter earnings decreased $0.7 million compared with 2019 second quarter results due to lower volumes of pipe sold and lower pipe prices partially offset with lower resin prices. We experienced limited negative impacts from COVID-19 in our Plastics segment during the second quarter.

“ We have not had issues with supply chain disruptions in our manufacturing platform.

“ We did experience reduced overall electric sales to industrial and commercial customers during the second quarter, but not to the degree we expected. Our sales to residential customers were higher than anticipated. The reduction in industrial and commercial sales was primarily due to lower oil pumping and ethanol production loads associated with low oil prices, limited storage, and demand reduction due to COVID-19. We have made regulatory filings in each of our jurisdictions for the recovery of increased expenses and lost revenues related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ Despite the pandemic, the electric utility continues to execute on its record capital spending year. Both large generation construction projects continue to make good progress. We expect the Merricourt Wind Energy Center to be completed before December 31, 2020. All foundations are completed, approximately half of the collection system is completed and 14 of 75 complete turbine sets are on-site. We are earning returns on project costs incurred to date in each of our state jurisdictions. We estimate direct generation and transmission capital costs for this project will be approximately $260 million. Additional transmission system upgrades for the project amounting to approximately $6.5 million will be made by a neighboring MISO transmission owner. The project is expected to generate enough energy to power more than 65,000 homes. COVID-19-related transportation logistics issues for project components have increased risks for the project which could result in minor construction delays.

“ Construction of the Astoria Station natural gas-fired combustion turbine generation project remains on time and on budget with added focus on mitigating COVID-19-related impacts to the project workforce. Major construction milestones were completed in the second quarter, with all major equipment on site and in place, the gas interconnection complete and the generator tie line complete. Ongoing construction activities include installation of piping and power and control cables and gas-yard construction. Commissioning and start-up planning efforts began in the second quarter of 2020. Astoria, a 245-megawatt natural gas combustion turbine, will complement our wind generation by providing a reliable resource during low wind periods, and it will have flexible operating options and low CO 2 emissions. We estimate direct generation and transmission capital costs for the Astoria project will be approximately $154 million and anticipate it will be online in late 2020 or early 2021.

“ Otter Tail Power Company continues to enhance its generation mix as it transitions to a cleaner energy future while maintaining low rates in the region for its customers. By 2022, carbon dioxide emissions from its generation resources are expected to be approximately 30 percent lower than 2005 levels, and customers are expected to receive approximately 30 percent of their energy from renewable resources, all while keeping average residential rates nearly 30 percent below the national average.

“ Otter Tail Power Company continues to benefit from strong rate base growth investments and expects to invest $898 million in capital projects from 2020 through 2024. These investments represent over 90 percent of our total capital spending over the next five years and include regulated investments in renewable and natural gas‑fired generation, technology and infrastructure and transmission projects. We expect this to result in a projected compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8.6 percent in utility rate base from year-end 2019 through 2024 and to deliver value to customers and shareholders. We continue to make system investments to meet our customers’ expectations, reduce operating and maintenance costs, reduce emissions and improve reliability and safety.

“ In the Manufacturing segment, BTD continues to be the most severely impacted of our operating companies by COVID-19. It continues to face challenges from customers’ temporary plant shutdowns and the resulting decline in demand. BTD implemented headcount reductions of approximately 180 positions in the second quarter, approximately 16% of its workforce.

“ Our long-term focus remains on executing our growth strategies, which are expected to increase shareholder value. For the utility, our strategy is to continue to invest in rate base growth opportunities, which will lower our overall risk, create a more predictable earnings stream, maintain our credit quality and preserve our ability to pay dividends. Over time, we expect the electric utility business will provide approximately 75 percent of our overall earnings.

“ The utility is complemented by well-run, strategic manufacturing and plastic pipe businesses, which provide organic growth from new products and services, market expansion and increased efficiencies. We expect these companies will provide approximately 25 percent of our earnings over the long term.

“ We are increasing our consolidated earnings per share guidance to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 from our May 5, 2020 guidance of $2.00 to $2.25. We maintain our long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 5 to 7 percent off a 2019 base.”

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

On August 3, 2020 the corporation’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share. This dividend is payable September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Cash Flows and Liquidity

Our consolidated cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $73.9 million compared with $69.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net cash used in investing activities was $121.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $55.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The $65.6 million increase is mainly due to a $70.3 million increase in cash used for construction expenditures at Otter Tail Power Company. The majority of the construction expenditures in the first six months of 2020 related to the construction of Astoria Station and the Merricourt Wind Energy Center (Merricourt).

Net cash provided by financing activities was $65.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with cash used in financing activities of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Financing activities in the first six months of 2020 included the issuance of $35.0 million in long-term debt at Otter Tail Power Company, $35.2 million borrowed under the Otter Tail Corporation Credit Agreement and net proceeds of $24.8 million raised from the issuance of common stock. Proceeds from the debt and equity issuances were used to fund Otter Tail Power Company’s construction program expenditures. We also paid $29.9 million in common dividends in the first six months of 2020. Financing activities in the first six months of 2019 included proceeds of $13.4 million from borrowings under the Otter Tail Power Company credit agreement to fund Otter Tail Power Company capital expenditures and $4.6 million under the Otter Tail Corporation Credit Agreement to provide working capital for our manufacturing companies. The 2019 line of credit borrowings were more than offset by $27.9 million in common dividend payments.

The following table presents the status of the corporation’s lines of credit:

(in thousands) Line Limit In Use on



June 30, 2020 Restricted due to



Outstanding



Letters of Credit Available on



June 30, 2020 Available on



December 31,



2019 Otter Tail Corporation Credit Agreement $ 170,000 $ 41,239 $ — $ 128,761 $ 164,000 Otter Tail Power Company Credit Agreement 170,000 — 7,670 162,330 154,524 Total $ 340,000 $ 41,239 $ 7,670 $ 291,091 $ 318,524

As of July 31, 2020, the total amount available under both credit facilities was $286 million. We continue to have appropriate levels of liquidity under our credit facilities to support our operating companies based on the current economic environment.

Both credit agreements are in place until October 31, 2024.

We have issued $47 million of common equity under our At-the-Market Offering Program, and Dividend Reinvestment and Employee Stock Purchase plans. This started in the fourth quarter of 2019 and we expect to issue up to an additional $28 million in common equity under these programs barring any further deteriorations of the capital markets from the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors.

2020 Segment Performance Summary

Electric

Three Months ended June 30, ($s in thousands) 2020 2019 Change % Change Retail Electric Revenues $ 85,553 $ 88,345 $ (2,792 ) (3.2 ) Transmission Services Revenues 9,673 11,469 (1,796 ) (15.7 ) Wholesale Electric Revenues 765 941 (176 ) (18.7 ) Other Electric Revenues 2,162 1,489 673 45.2 Total Electric Revenues $ 98,153 $ 102,244 $ (4,091 ) (4.0 ) Net Income $ 13,306 $ 7,502 $ 5,804 77.4 Retail Megawatt-hour Sales 1,033,053 1,088,052 (54,999 ) (5.1 ) Heating Degree Days (HDDs) 635 580 55 9.5 Cooling Degree Days (CDDs) 170 104 66 63.5

The following table shows heating and cooling degree days as a percent of normal.

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 HDDs 122.1 % 112.6 % CDDs 156.0 % 95.4 %

The following table summarizes the estimated effect on diluted earnings per share of the difference in retail kilowatt-hour (kwh) sales under actual weather conditions and expected retail kwh sales under normal weather conditions in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019 and between quarters.

2020 vs Normal 2019 vs Normal 2020 vs 2019 Effect on Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.03 $0.01 $0.02

The $2.8 million decrease in retail sales revenue includes:

A $4.2 million decrease in retail revenue related to the recovery of decreased fuel and purchased power costs incurred to serve retail customers. Decreased commercial and industrial demand related to COVID-19 contributed to the 5.1% decrease in retail kwh sales and a $5.2 million decrease in fuel and purchased power costs to serve retail customers.

A $2.7 million decrease in revenue due to decreased kwh sales to commercial and industrial customers, exclusive of the decrease in fuel-cost recovery revenues, mainly due to COVID-19-related impacts in the second quarter of 2020.

A $1.0 million combined decrease in South Dakota Phase-In Rider revenues and Minnesota Conservation Improvement Program Rider revenues.

These decreases in revenue were partially offset by:

A $2.9 million increase in Minnesota and North Dakota renewable rider revenues related to earning a return on funds invested in Merricourt while the project is under construction.

A $1.3 million increase in revenues related to increased consumption due to favorable quarter over quarter weather impacts.

A $0.7 million increase in revenues from the North Dakota Generation Rider which went into effect in July 2019 to provide a return on funds invested in Astoria Station while the generation project is under construction.

A $0.2 million increase in revenue related to volume sales increases of electricity to residential customers exclusive of the impact of weather on sales.

Transmission services revenue decreased $1.8 million mainly due to lower tariffs and decreased transmission volume resulting from lower electrical demand partially attributable to the impact of COVID-19.

The $0.7 million increase in other revenue includes $1.0 million from a commercial customer in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in revenue from steam sales to an ethanol producer due to Big Stone Plant being on economic dispatch and not producing steam at certain times during the second quarter of 2020.

Production fuel costs increased $0.5 million despite an 11.7% decrease in kwhs generated from our fuel-burning plants, mainly as a result of a 20.0% increase in fuel-cost per kwh of generation, weighted heavily by higher costs per kwh of generation at Coyote Station in the second quarter of 2020. Coyote Station was down for maintenance in the second quarter of 2019.

The cost of purchased power to serve retail customers decreased $6.0 million as a result of a 26.2% decrease in purchased power prices, driven mainly by low prices for natural gas-fired generation, and a 5.6% decrease in kwhs purchased. The decrease in purchased power volume is due, in part, to COVID-19-related declines in electricity use by commercial and industrial customers.

Electric operating and maintenance expense decreased $6.7 million, including:

A $3.0 million decrease in contracted services and materials and supplies expenses at Coyote Station related to the plant’s second quarter 2019 extended maintenance outage.

A $1.1 million decrease in labor and benefit expenses.

A $1.0 million decrease in transmission tariff expenses related to decreased kwh purchases and decreased transmission tariff rates.

A $0.9 million decrease in vegetation maintenance expenses and conservation improvement program expenditures.

A $0.6 million decrease in materials and supplies and contracted services expenses at Hoot Lake Plant related to second quarter 2019 turbine repairs.

A $0.4 million decrease in travel-related expenses related to COVID-19 travel restrictions was offset by a $0.4 million increase in customer bad debt expense provisions due to adoption of COVID-19-related service suspension and debt collection policies.

Depreciation expense increased $0.7 million mainly due to 2019 capital additions for generation and transmission plant.

Electric segment interest expense increased $0.7 million due to debt issuances of $100 million in October of 2019 and $35 million in February of 2020 under Otter Tail Power Company’s 2019 Note Purchase Agreement.

Electric segment other income increased $0.8 million mostly due to a $0.7 million increase in allowance for equity funds used during construction mainly related to the Minnesota share of construction work in progress on the Astoria Station project.

Income tax expense in the Electric segment increased $1.5 million, mainly as a result of a $7.3 million increase in segment income before income taxes.

Manufacturing

Three Months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 45,948 $ 73,496 $ (27,548 ) (37.5 ) Net Income 238 3,990 (3,752 ) (94.0 )

BTD’s revenues decreased $26.0 million between the quarters. Parts revenues were down $19.8 million related to decreased sales volume in recreational vehicle, construction, lawn and garden, agricultural, industrial and energy equipment end markets as customers implemented temporary plant shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lower prices related to the pass through of lower material costs accounted for a $5.9 million decrease in parts revenue, partially offset by $0.5 million in price increases exclusive of the pass through of material cost reductions. Scrap revenue decreased $0.8 million due to a 46.8% decrease in scrap volume and a 5.1% decrease in scrap metal prices.

A decrease in cost of products sold at BTD of $19.5 million resulted from both the decreased sales volume and the $5.9 million in lower material costs passed through to customers. The $6.5 million decrease in gross profit on sales was partially offset by a collective decrease in operating, depreciation and income tax expenses of $3.2 million, resulting in a $3.3 million decrease in BTD’s net income between quarters. BTD incurred $1.0 million in termination costs in the second quarter of 2020, with $0.9 million charged to cost of products sold and $0.1 million charged to operating expense, related to headcount reductions across all its sites in response to the ongoing reduction in sales volume.

We estimate COVID-19 issues at BTD negatively impacted our second quarter earnings by approximately $0.08 per share. This relates to reduced sales as customers initiated or continued temporary plant shutdowns, which caused lost labor productivity, and costs related to personal protective equipment. BTD also continued to pay health care costs for furloughed employees.

At T.O. Plastics, revenues decreased $1.5 million primarily due to decreases of $0.9 million in sales of horticultural containers, $0.3 million in industrial sales and $0.2 million in life sciences product sales. The decreased sales level was mainly due to market softness generated by the uncertainty of how COVID-19 was going to impact these end markets.

The revenue decrease at T.O. Plastics drove a $0.8 million decrease in cost of products sold. T.O. Plastics’ income before tax decreased $0.7 million resulting in decreases in income tax expense and net income of $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Plastics

Three Months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Change % Change Operating Revenues $ 48,679 $ 53,476 $ (4,797 ) (9.0 ) Net Income 5,130 5,792 (662 ) (11.4 )

Plastics segment revenues and operating income decreased $4.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively, due to a 5.8% decrease in pounds of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe sold in combination with a 3.3% decrease in PVC pipe prices. The decrease in sales volume is attributed to a drop in sales to distributors who reduced inventory levels due to uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19 on sales and expectations of PVC pipe prices decreasing in light of declining resin prices in the second quarter of 2020. Cost of products sold decreased $3.9 million due to the decrease in sales volume and a 3.7% decrease in the cost per pound of PVC pipe sold mainly due to a decrease in resin costs. The decrease in pipe prices partially offset by a decrease in resin prices resulted in a 2.0% decrease in gross margin per pound of PVC pipe sold and the $0.7 million decrease in segment net income.

Corporate

Three Months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Change % Change Operating Losses $ (2,400 ) $ (2,448 ) $ 48 (2.0 ) Interest Charges (1,328 ) (1,245 ) (83 ) 6.7 Other Income 1,635 948 687 72.5 Losses before Income Taxes $ (2,093 ) $ (2,745 ) $ 652 (23.8 ) Income Tax Savings 400 887 (487 ) (54.9 ) Net Loss $ (1,693 ) $ (1,858 ) $ 165 (8.9 )

The $0.7 million increase in other income is due to increases in the value of corporate-owned life insurance policies and equity investments held at our captive insurance company related to the second quarter 2020 recovery in equity markets. Corporate income tax savings decreased $0.5 million on a $0.7 million decrease in losses before income taxes mainly as a result of the second quarter 2020 rebound in the cash values of corporate-owned life insurance policies not subject to taxation.

2020 Business Outlook

We are raising our 2020 overall diluted earnings per share guidance range based on our first half financial results and updated view of the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating companies. We now expect our 2020 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.30. This improvement is driven by strong first half performance in our Plastics segment along with continued favorable business conditions in this segment expected through the rest of 2020. Also, the impact of COVID-19 on our Electric segment has been less than previously expected. Our 2020 diluted earnings per share guidance includes $0.04 of dilution associated with actual and planned issuances of common shares under our At-the-Market Offering Program and Dividend Reinvestment and Employee Stock Purchase Plans to help fund construction projects at Otter Tail Power Company.

We also have taken into consideration strategies for improving future operating results, the cyclical nature of some of our businesses, and current regulatory factors facing our Electric segment. We currently expect capital expenditures for 2020 to be $380 million compared with actual cash used for capital expenditures of $207 million in 2019. Our Electric segment accounts for 96% of our 2020 planned capital expenditures. The increase in our planned expenditures for 2020 is largely driven by the Merricourt and Astoria Station rate base projects. In June 2020, we updated our 2020-2024 anticipated capital expenditures, shifting the timing of expenditures between years and projects as a result of more definitive plans, with no material impact on the $1.0 billion five-year expenditure total. A revised five-year anticipated capital expenditures table is provided below our 2020 earnings outlook.

Our current assumptions for our updated Business Outlook assume our Electric and Plastics segments are in a gradual recovery as reflected in our updated guidance ranges. Our Manufacturing segment is under a slow recovery. BTD’s customers reduced production levels in the second quarter in response to COVID-19, causing a sharp decline in orders and revenue. We are planning for our Manufacturing segment plants to run at higher levels of capacity in the third and fourth quarters as customer forecasts are indicating increased demand as production plants are being brought back online.

Contacts

Media contact: Stephanie Hoff, Director of Corporate Communications, (218) 739-8535 or (218) 205-6179

Investor contact: Loren Hanson, Manager of Investor Relations, (218) 739-8481 or (800) 664-1259

