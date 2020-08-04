Phoenix Rising Companies Appoints New Director and VP of US Medical Sales

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Phoenix Rising Companies (FKA Resort Savers, Inc)(OTCQB:RSSV) has made an addition to its Board of Directors.

The Company is pleased to announce that Eric Fuller has joined the Board of Directors. Eric brings a vast history of experience and expertise in medical device and therapies markets in the US. Eric has also been appointed VP of US Sales simultaneously with this Board membership.

Since 1993 Eric has been a business operator in diagnostic services, laser development for cosmetic medical purposes, and marketing of medical devices and therapies.

Eric’s relationships can assist the Company in developing US sales for the Company’s planned infectious control acquisition(s) or division. According to Market Insight Reports in a July 2020 release, the worldwide market for Medical Disinfection and Sterilization equipment will grow from 2,885 Billion USD in 2019 to 3,818.1 Billion in 2025.

He has developed many skills and contacts in the medical device and ancillary industries. He is a well-known and liked presenter at medical device conventions.

Eric has a long history of working with the FDA to obtain device approval for US sales and usage.

DS Chang CEO stated, “Eric brings a wealth of knowledge and history of successes that will help lead Phoenix’s sales efforts into the United States. At this time, we are looking down the road to our anticipated needs for disinfectant sales in the US, and Eric could lead the way.”

