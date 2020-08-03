Phone.com to Present: Transformation 2020: Providing Innovative Communications Solutions for Disrupted Business Environments

Webinar will explore how channel partners, resellers and managed services providers can increase recurring revenue and customer retention with flexible voice, video and collaboration services and business models that help businesses adapt to an evolving work environment

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The way people work has changed, and businesses need adaptable, work-from-anywhere solutions that provide agility for today’s mobile and always-on workforce.

To address best practices for solutions providers and their customers, Phone.com invites channel partners, resellers and managed services providers to attend Transformation 2020: Providing Innovative Communications Solutions for Disrupted Business Environments, a live webinar hosted by Channel Vision taking place Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST. (Register here)

WHAT: Transformation 2020: Providing Innovative Communications Solutions for Disrupted Business Environments

WHEN: Thursday August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST

“The way people work, buy and communicate has been changing for some time,” said Phone.com SVP of Strategic Alliances and Chief Compliance Officer, Joel Maloff. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was already destined to be a transformative year for solutions providers and their customers.”

Phone.com’s complete portfolio of cloud-based UCaaS and enhanced business phone services make it seamless and easy for users to engage with anyone, by any channel, from any location, on any device.

“The pandemic brought profound disruption to business practices and uncertainty about the path forward. In an evolving and fluid market, clients will look to their partners for stability and guidance on building communications infrastructures that support their urgent needs to be agile, connected, and always-on,” noted Maloff, a tenured channel strategist who will present the upcoming webinar.

In addition to award-winning customer service, Phone.com offers voice, video, SMS, chat, fax, HD audio and group video conferencing, collaboration, CRM integration, virtual business phone numbers, and mobility without any long-term contracts.

“The Phone.com Partner Program is ideal for resellers, MSPs and solutions providers that want to increase revenue while saving money for customers,” added Maloff.

For additional information on Phone.com’s partner program, please contact agents@phone.com or visit www.Phone.com/partners.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 35,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com’s innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com’s business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com

