Rhinogram Enhances Virtual Care Platform with the Availability of Live Video Calls

RhinoVideo helps complete the virtual patient engagement journey within a single platform

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth solutions, today announced the availability of live video capabilities with the launch of RhinoVideo. This new feature enables providers using the Rhinogram platform to deliver virtual visits without patients having to download an app or log into a portal.

“The care delivery paradigm has shifted due to COVID-19 and as a result, virtual care and remote patient engagement are essential – now more than ever,” said Kathy Ford, President and Chief Product Officer of Rhinogram. “Both patients and providers have learned during the pandemic that virtual visits are appropriate for a wide variety of services including triage, procedure follow-ups, simple diagnoses, medication-related advice, and behavioral health visits.”

The availability of live video calls within the Rhinogram platform gives providers another option for contactless care, while supporting critical exposure management efforts. Rhinogram’s text-based patient engagement extends care to patients with limited access – such as those living in rural communities without high-speed internet.

“Patients using RhinoVideo are loving the fact that there are no technical issues or complicated instructions to join a video consult with their provider,” added Ford. “Long gone are the days of providers juggling multiple platforms to conduct a single patient visit.”

To learn more about RhinoVideo visit rhinogram.com or email hello@rhinogram.com.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based and video interactions in real time. The company’s telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

