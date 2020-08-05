Rising Star Akeem Mair Shares His Passion for Acting and Poetry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Akeem Mair is an actor who has been in many films throughout his entire career. He has also done some poetry on the side where he bares his soul and pours out his emotions. Born on September 16, 1988, in Pasadena, California, his father was entrepreneur Erol James Mair, and his mother was Queen Alice Mair, a public service professional. He was named after Eddie Murphy’s character in the box office hit Coming to America.

Photo credits: Greg Doherty

Akeem first fell in love with acting when he was a child studying at Linda Vista Elementary school in Pasadena, California, performing in multiple school productions. The excitement and reactions that he gained through his onstage talent seemed to put a smile on people’s faces. Becoming any character that he wanted to be, allowed Akeem to escape from his everyday life.

Later on, he attended John Marshall Fundamental High School in Pasadena, California, receiving his High School Diploma in June 2007. His parents always wanted him to have a solid educational background, so once he finished graduating high school, he took some college courses at Pasadena City College to pursue a business degree and become a financial banker.

On one fateful day, he was seemingly asked by a loyal customer from his previous daytime job if he was an actor. The customer thought that he had this huge charismatic personality that just radiated positive energy. Ever since that day, Akeem made the decision to finally pursue acting as his career.

He studied at Columbia College of Hollywood productions, where he was involved in two lead roles. In the film, “It’s All About the Money,” he played Jim, a lowlife who gets killed over never paying back his debts. In “What a Wonderful World,” he played Frank Simmons, who was a homeless man who got a second chance at life.

He then moved on to study at the University of Southern California, where he booked leading roles in the film “Spotted” as Todd, the remake of “Born Fourth of July,” where Akeem played Jerry Levin’s character, Steve Boyer. At the University of California, Los Angeles, he booked leading roles in the films “Initiation” as the BKE leader Brad, “The Old College Try” as an inventor named Anthony, and “Adagio” as a gym instructor named Marcus.

In the New York Film Academy, Akeem was featured in the films “The Kidnap” as one of the principal kidnappers, and in the film “Fine Line” as Joe, a washed-up film writer. Both films were screened with Warner Brothers and garnered a lot of praise. The film “Fine Line” did so well that other members of the New York Film Academy asked the director about Akeem Mair, recognizing his natural talent in acting.

It’s been said, time and time again that Akeem’s upbeat and positive attitude is infectious, and he always brings energy and high spirits to the projects he’s attached to. With all the projects that he’s done, his acting prowess always comes to light. And, Akeem is definitely in a league of his own when it comes to acting.

Represented by Commercial Talent Agency and his agent Sarah Angeli, Akeem has been in many productions, but his most favorite accomplishment would have to be his appearance on the Ellen Show, where he appeared at the segment “Speak The Lyrics,” where one of Ellen’s writers walks up to a complete stranger and begins speaking to them in song lyrics.

With his tried and tested talents in acting on full display, Akeem is also a passionate poet. He has the amazing ability to weave together words with such beauty and imagery that is sure to captivate audiences from all walks of life. He shares his poetry with the world like a true artist. Excelling in the craft of acting and poetry while being genuine and true to his art, Akeem Mair is making strides to succeed in his path.

To know more about Akeem Mair, check out his IMDB page.

Agent: Sarah Angeli

Agency: Commercial Talent Agency

Email: sarah@commercialtalentagency

Phone Number: 818-505-1431

IMDB: Akeem Mair

Instagram: Akeem Mair

Facebook: Akeem Mair

Twitter: Akeem Mair

YouTube: Akeem Mair

Backstage: Akeem Mair

Casting Frontier: Akeem Mair

Actors Access: Akeem Mair

LA Casting: Akeem Mair

LinkedIn: Akeem Mair

Pinterest: Akeem Mair

SOURCE: Commercial Talent Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600353/Rising-Star-Akeem-Mair-Shares-His-Passion-for-Acting-and-Poetry