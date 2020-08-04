SAMR Inc. Introduces Quickpaq: The New, Secure Box Program for Recycling Electronics

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / With the nation going through unprecedented times, SAMR Inc. is offering a new program to suit the needs of its customers. The company has spent over 20 years providing reliable electronic waste & data destruction to customers across the nation. And now, upon receiving countless requests from individuals & businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, they have stepped up to address high demand for their new box program.

The QuickPaq program aims to offer better disposal options for remote IT equipment to professionals. The response is geared toward the millions of people who have made the transition from office buildings to working remotely. It’s been quite an adjustment for just about everyone, and that is why SAMR Inc., the leaders in responsible handling of IT assets & data security, saw fit to offer a solution.

QuickPaq is unique in that it is a secure-at-home (or office) box program that allows for contactless, transparent delivery and pickup of materials. It’s the same reliable service we’ve come to expect from SAMR Inc. after all these years in a different form, with responsible recycling of all materials & proper destruction of data.

Al Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc., mentions how in depth & convenient the mail back program is.”QuickPaq is available throughout the continental US and offers the security & peace of mind that can only come from a company that has been in the business as long as we have”, he said.

The program includes numerous box types which are shipped flat directly to the customer with return label included. Upon receipt, customers can simply assemble, fill, & ship the boxes whenever convenient through SAMR Inc.’s logistics partner, FedEx.

“We are proud to provide an in demand service option for businesses and individuals all across the nation,” Boufarah stated. “Our QuickPaq boxes offer data security, are trackable & transparent, and provide a safe & contactless method of recycling your electronics without having to leave the comfort of home.”

For more information on QuickPaq’s boxes & buckets for e-waste, lamps & batteries, please call (866) 509-7267 [SAMR] or visit http://www.quickpaq.com.

Contact:

Al Boufarah

info@samrinc.com

SOURCE: Albert Boufarah

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600285/SAMR-Inc-Introduces-Quickpaq-The-New-Secure-Box-Program-for-Recycling-Electronics