The Top 30 Entrepreneurs You Should Follow In 2020 During COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Right now with the current pandemic, all businesses are dealing with losses and people who are looking to start a business may be rethinking it. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for everyone.

Most people think 2020 might not be the idea time to start a business, but if you are looking to start your business or want to find entrepreneurs who have been able to grow their businesses, sustain and scale them, and are currently doing great things, even during this time, don’t miss the top entrepreneurs VIP Media Group selected to follow during Covid-19.

– Grant Cardone

Instagram: @grantcardone

Grant Cardone is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and has been buying real estate for over 30 years. Over those three decades, he has bought over two billion dollars worth of real estate in eight states. Grant currently manages 7,068 units with his private equity firm Cardone Capital. He is such a good real estate investor because of his extreme discipline, specific formulas, and good instinct to know when to exit the property. Throughout his career, Grant has been giving small investors a chance to start small and go big.

– Tai Lopez

Instagram: @tailopez

He is an investor, partner, and advisor to almost two-dozen multi-million-dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts, The Tai Lopez Show shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with 1.4 million people in 40 countries. The Tai Lopez Show gets around 800,000 downloads per month. Tai also owns the largest book shipping club in the world, Mentor Box, and was voted the Number 1 Social Media Influencer by Entrepreneur Magazine.

– Carlos Reyes

Instagram: @carlosreyes

Carlos Reyes, was born in Mexico, grew up in extreme poverty, and is now a highly successful serial entrepreneur. Owning 27 companies in various industries including the solar industry, digital marketing industry, software industry, medical industry and education industry, Carlos is taking the world by storm. His main business venture though, is real estate. His two main companies are Offerkey and National Cash Offer, both of which are Real Estate investment companies designed to make the home selling process as fast and easy as possible. With the pandemic this year, Carlos has had to change some of his business models to fit into this new virtual age, he’s doing this with new systems, processes, strategies and a new mindset. In 2020, Carlos is launching 3 more businesses, in addition he wants to grow his businesses revenue. Currently 9 of his 27 companies are 7 figures on track for 8, and he plans to scale the others to 7 figures.

– Jessie Moreira

Instagram:@Jay.Monopoly

Jay Moreira, from serving in the Marine Corps to successful serial entrepreneur. Jay knew the 9-5 was not for him, once he got out of duty he knew he wanted freedom; financially, time, and location freedom. Now the founder of Divins Homes, a 7 figure acquisitions company that acquires and sells real estate, is currently operating in 4 different cities and completely virtual. With all the success Jay has received, he decided to launch a Podcast called A Better way with Jay Monopoly, in just 3 weeks of going live Jay reached top 10 in entrepreneurship podcast. Jay’s biggest goals in 2020 are to continue to build passive income sources with in Trucking, Forex Hedge Funds, Amazon Automation and rental properties, while at the same time continuing to build his Podcast to help inspire and impact people who are striving to become successful and learn from the best, like Jay.

– Nicole Wolosoff, Esq.

Instagram: @nicwolo

Nicole Wolosoff, a successful attorney, is the President of the New York operation for Boston National Title Agency, LLC, owned by Incenter; a Blackstone Portfolio Company. Nicole has significant experience specializing in complex residential and commercial transactions along with knowledge of all aspects of title operations. In a very short period of time, Nicole has built up a roster of marquis clients, curated a team of the highest caliber talent in both production and sales, and oversees an operation that continues to grow rapidly. Nicole is one of the fastest rising stars in New York’s highly competitive real estate marketplace.

– Alex Richard

Instagram: @thealexrich

Alex Richard, from pre med dropout to successful entrepreneur. Alex got his start in the business world when he developed his first 6 figure online marketing company. Not long after, he was the dedicated social media manager for an 8 figure e-commerce company, working with A-List influencers such as Jake Paul, Amanda Cerny, King Bach, Tana Mongeau, and more. Today he is the founder of UltimateLeads.co, a Real Estate Marketing agency. UltimateLeads generates targeted online leads to Realtors and provides fully automated follow up systems to help convert their lead database. In 2020, Alex plans to personally help an additional 100 real estate agents sell 1-2 additional homes each month using his services. His goal is to keep pushing and striving to reach the $100k mark each month to become a million dollar company.

– Michelle Demaree

Instagram: @missdiamondring

Michelle Demaree is a successful entrepreneur and the top engagement ring concierge on the West Coast. An alumni of Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co, she has over 15 years of experience in the diamond industry. Michelle is the go-to source for discriminating couples getting engaged who want the best. After leaving the retail world, Michelle started Miss Diamond Ring, a global concierge consultancy offering a luxury, boutique experience to clients worldwide. Michelle utilizes her industry network of skilled craftsmen, elite diamond sources & high jewelry expertise to help couples source Rodeo Drive bespoke rings that honor their unique love story. Her clients also receive complimentary bookings with the industry’s best proposal planners and 5 star destination travel planners for that once in a lifetime “Yes” moment. She hosts private in person appointments at her Beverly Hills office and her Virtual Diamond Concierge service assists clients all over the world with their luxury ring purchases. In 2020, Michelle plans to continue building partnerships within the luxury industry as well as fostering high level exclusive experiences for each couple she meets. In addition, she plans on expanding Miss Diamond Ring into more countries to bring her one-of-a-kind bespoke service to more couples globally.

– Brian mark

Instagram: @Bmarkfit

Brian Mark who made his first million before age 29, is a successful serial entrepreneur that is taking on the fitness world. Over the last 7 years, Brian has worked with 1000+ high ticket fitness clients to help them excel their fitness businesses. In addition, he has worked with nearly 600 online fitness coaches and has helped over 60 students break $10,000 earnings per month. Currently, Brian has a #1 ranked podcast for Online Fitness coaches with his Podcast Change Lives Make Money the online trainer podcast. While Coivd-19 took a financial toll on personal trainers who work in physical gyms, Brian has been able to help those who lost their jobs. He did this by lowering the price of his membership program to be more financially available for coaches, so they can turn their fitness career to a digital one. In 2020, Brian is on a mission to help 100 online fitness coaches break the $10,000 per month barrier, and is striving to claim is spot of the #1 business coach for online fitness coaches.

– Alexandra Ramirez

Instagram: @AlexandraRamirezOficial

Alexandra Ramirez, is one of the top Finance Coaches for millions of Hispanics and entrepreneurs alike. Alexandra came to the United States from Colombia as an immigrant with no money and a single mother. With hard work and determination, she became the CEO and founder of FINANCIALLYFITLATINA, a 6 figure business and the one of the only financial movements for women. FINANCIALLYFITLATINA has helped more than 5,000 women and clients around the world excel financially, grow their business, and build an incredible financial future for generations to come. Alexandra has spoke at Harvard University, her course Conquista tu Riqueza Financiera, was named the #1 Finance Course in Spanish, these are just some of the many accomplishments Alexandra has made in the financial world. In 2020, Alexandra plans to launch her online academy and her new collection of FINANCIALLYFITLATINA finance products internationally.

– Phil Davies

Instagram: @thephilmachine

With no high school diploma or college degree, Phil Davies is the CEO of FlyForm a successful technology consultancy agency. After working in corporate IT and Technology for nearly 14 years, Phil wanted to branch out and start his own company. This is when he developed FlyForm, now only 4 years in and what started at $100k in revenue is now at $10 million. In addition to FlyForms impressive growth in revenue, is the company’s unique approach to operating their business. Phill wants his employee to be treated like co-owners and all his staff hold shares in FlyForm. In 2020, Phil plans to expand his company by using a buy and build approach to seek out organizations to acquire and merge into FlyForm in the relevant areas of the world/industry.

– Adam Jablin

Instagram: @adamjablin

Adam Jablin, is a #1 Best Selling Author, inspirational speaker and the creator of THE HERO PROJECT, a well renowned personal coaching and mentoring program. After struggling addition, Adam went into recovery. Now, he is inspiring and teaching people from all walks of life from top entrepreneurs to your normal everyday folks how to live a more fulfilling life, fight additions, and unleash their hidden HERO. He does this through his best selling book LOTSAHOLIC: From A Sick to Sober Superman and his coaching and mentorship programs. With Covid-19 still happening around us, a lot of people are in fear of what is happening and what is to come. Adam is shining a light during this time to encourage others to not let fear overcome them. In 2020, Adam wants to reach more people to help give them hope and the tools they need to build ultimate happiness and success.

– Taylor Price

Instagram: @pricelesstay

Taylor Price, is a serial entrepreneur who got her start at just 16 after opening up a photobooth company. As time passed, she realized that business was her passion. With her 200,000+ followers combined across her social media platforms Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube, Taylor is using her platform to inspire and motivate young people to take control of their personal finances after seeing a need in our society to teach Gen Z subjects that schools do not prioritize. This led Price to develop TAP Intuit, a program designed to teach individuals from all walks of life how to achieve financial literacy and take control of their personal finances. This program branched out to online education on social media, which Team TAP leads. In 2020, Taylor strives to relocate TAP Intuit to LA to work with larger brands to help grow and reach their goal of becoming the leading online education platform.

– Sophia Camille Collier

Instagram: @Sophiacamillecollier

Sophia Camille Collier, is a serial entrepreneur with incredible success and experience in the entertainment industry, as a model, public figure, and business woman. Sophia is the current Miss Nevada Earth USA, and the CEO and co-founder of Social Flutter. Social Flutter is a marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California with influencer Daniel Peter, with the mission to grow influencers brands organically on social media. She is no stranger to success, for example she is the youngest entrepreneur across the United States and China selected as a Global Innovation Fellow with the U.S. State Department. Sophia and her team have helped over 100+clients excel their social media presence, during one of the most historically difficult times for businesses. In 2020, Sophia plans to create more innovative ways for solving businesses, connect with more people digitally, build her team and bring massive online traffic and revenue to her clients companies and brands.

– Brother Ben X

Instagram: @Brotherbenx

Brother Ben, is a successful serial entrepreneur that focuses on digital real estate. After hearing the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan teach on “debt is slavery”, Brother Ben dropped out of college to start his own business. After partnering with his brother Jake Tayler Jacobs, they created digital real estate under their financial institute assets before splurging. Brother Ben teaches people how to build, grow and scale their business online using his digital real estate resources. Their company now makes over $200k a month and has been able to help thousands with his program and the information he provides his listeners on his Podcast. Brother Ben plans to show over 10,000 people in 2020 how to make money online and change their lives to become financially free. This plan is to not only show people how to make money, but to equip them with the knowledge, wisdom and understanding to change their lives and become free.

– Mario Saborío Rodríguez

Instagram: @Mariosaboriooficial

Mario Saborío Rodríguez, is a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor. After working over 8 years in a commercial department company, Mario decided he wanted to be able to have financial and time freedom. He knew the best way to do that was to become an investor and business owner. Now, Mario is currently making investments in financial markets like cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex and commodities. He also developed a network marketing company where he has formed teams of thousands of people which has become incredibly successful. Recently, Mario has been focused on real estate investing. In 2020, Mario is striving to have over a million in sales each month. He also plans to help several people reach their first million dollars and to build 100 new houses to rent out.

– George Acheampong Jr

Instagram: @georgeacheampongjr

George Acheampong Jr, is a successful serial entrepreneur, financial advisor, and venture capitalist. What motivated George to venture into the world of entrepreneurship was to provide representation and inspire people of color that building wealth is possible for everyone. With over a decade of experience, George wanted a way to share his knowledge with others, this led him to develop his Podcast The Uncent$ored Show, to teach people his strategies on business and finance. The Uncent$ored Show was recently rated the Top 10 Podcast by Financial Advisors, by Forbes. Now, in 2020, George plans to launch his mobile application, Pocket Advisor and his online financial academy.

– Tiffaney Williams

Instagram: @mztiffaneywilliams @exclusivesolutions

Tiffaney Williams, is an incredible entrepreneur and the CEO of Exclusive Solutions Credit Services, a credit repair and financial service firm that is taking the world by storm, having worked with hundreds of clients. With over a decade of experience in the respected industry, Tiffaney has been able to help businesses go from $0 to over $300k + worth of credit in just a 6-12 month period. Tiffaney has always had a passion for financial and credit management, but her true passion is to help others reach their full potential. In 2020, Tiffaney wants to expand her non-profit organization The Lady Lions of Triumph’ into women’s prisons and juvenile facilities. In addition, this business mongul will be launching her 3 tier coaching program The Vault Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Business Bootcamp. This program is designed to expand her coaching and mentorship programs to more business owners to help her clients reach multiple 6 figure incomes. To stay up to date with all that Tiffaney is doing, follow her Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

– Rousawn Marcelis Dozier

Instagram:@RousawnDozier

Rousawn Marcelis Dozier, is a successful entrepreneur and the CEO of Rousawn Dozier & Associates, a consulting company that helps motivated/frustrated entrepreneurs and organizations leverage their mindsets to improve performance both personally and professionally. After working in the corporate world for some time, Rousawn always felt pulled to be a producer for himself rather than just an earner for someone else. In addition to his consulting company, Rousawn and his wife are the founder of Dozier Legacy Foundation, an organization cultivated to equip individuals with the highest quality information and resources to help them level up in life. In 2020, Rousawn has some amazing new projects coming out. Rousawn and his company saw a need where everyday people are wanting to take advantage of virtual self education, this discovery led them to develop many digital mindset and coaching courses to help change people’s lives.

– Lot Venson Smith (AKA The System Man)

Instagram: @Vensonsmith10x

The System Man is a successful serial entrepreneur, at only 22 years old this ambitious mogul is the CEO of Venson Firm Group and the author of 8 books. After moving to The United States in 2016, The System Man was on a mission to really fulfill the American dream. This drive pushed him to develop Venson Firm Group, which generated over $500,000 in its first year. His company is dedicated to helping people legally and ethically sweep debt from their credit report. In just two years, The System man has been able to help hundreds of people achieve just that. Another venture of his, is to help his clients with his done-for-you automated streams of income, where his clients can invest into to have their funds working for them all on automation. In 2020, The System Man has a goal of getting his business to an 8 figure company, help 500 people get fully funded for their business and inspire and help people enjoy the system.

– Dave Anderson

Instagram: @thebusinessbully

Dave Anderson, is a renowned multi-time bestselling author, business coach and motivational speaker. After leaving his career as a radio host, Dave knew he wanted to help businesses reach their ultimate success. This is when he developed The Business Bully. For over a decade, The Business Bully has been a tool for small and mid-sized businesses around the world to shift the way they approach the business world. He does this by equipping his clients with his master tactics to aid in ensuring his clients hunt, and capture what’s meant for them. In 2020, Dave is expanding his brand to help create and develop endless doors of opportunity for his clients to achieve greatness. Dave wants to develop new, innovative and solid platforms for those who are hunting success and for those who got the greatness within them waiting to come out.

– Jordan “Knaxta” Channer (AKA Jay Knaxta)

Instagram: @Knaxta

Jay Knaxta is a successful serial entrepreneur, an e-commerce, and digital marketing master and the founder of Knaxta Inc., a company that is inspiring people to think like entrepreneurs. Knaxta means “Knowledge And Experience To Action”, this is the motto Jay lives and practices by. Jay has been able to help thousands of individuals find their full potential in the entrepreneurial world. Especially right now with the pandemic, Jay has been able to help his clients stay positive and persevere, even with the business world in its uncertain state, he even plans weekly live groups to discuss things with his clients to help give them the tools to stay afloat. In 2020, Jay plans to develop his online e-commerce stores further by advertising and expanding them more. In addition, he wants to develop some fresh tools and content for people to learn from his skills and to help coach people into thinking like entrepreneurs and developing their mindset, which will in turn transform their lifestyle.

– Tony Perez

Instagram:@MrTonyPerez

Tony Perez, from high school dropout to successful entrepreneur, he knows that hardwork and perseverance pays off. Tony is the CEO of Accident Experts, a million dollar company that specializes in helping individuals find out if they are entitled to settlement after being in an accident. After Accident Experts success, Tony opened up a barbershop called Xclusive Cutz, and shortly after started working with a credit company Life with Credit and was able to hit the $100,000 club within his first year. Now, in 2020 Tony is striving to double his company’s payout from the year prior. In addition, he wants to help as many families as he can by raising awareness of the possibilities available through network marketing. Tony takes pride in the fact that each business he is involved in is consistently helping others achieve the goals his clients look to reach from a personal growth and financial standpoint.

– Leon Howard

Instagram: @wall_street_trapper

Leon Howard, from prisoner to successful entrepreneur Leon is on a mission to help teach the black community how to create long lasting wealth. With the goal of educating underserved communities on wealth to create a generational impact, Leon developed From the Trap to Wall Street. From the Trap to Wall Street movement is dedicated to empowering and improving the financial state of Urban American. He teaches his students how to properly invest in the stock market. After going to prison, one of the inmates shared a valuable piece of knowledge to Leon on how the wealthy acquire and maintain their wealth. Once Leon was out of prison, he knew this information would be a value to many, and wanted to expose this knowledge with as many people as he can. Leon is using many different outlets to show his knowledge, like through Youtube channel , Podcast and his many courses, and ebooks.

– George Pitts

Instagram: @MrGeorgePitts

George Pitts, is a successful serial entrepreneur who has taught and coached thousands of students how to use their skills and knowledge to find ways to monetize it. He does this through his many educational outlets like books, courses, webinars and one on one coaching. George is the author of 3 books, which have had thousands of copies sold in over 10 countries across the world, which he self published. With this expertise, he has been able to help his clients make an average of an additional $60k profit to their full time income. With his credit repair course, The 5 Pillars of Credit Repair George has helped over 7500 people raise their credit score by an average 117 points within 6 months or less. In 2020, George is working to meet his goal of helping 10,000 people get their personal finances in order, create multiple streams of income and build generational wealth.

– David Wongk

Instagram: @opulent_lif3

David Wongk, is a successful serial entrepreneur, who left his job as an aircraft mechanic and pilot for an engineering company, to pursue the world of entrepreneurship. Now, David is the CEO of Pure Tropix, an all natural skin care company, which revenued over $100k in sales in just the first 6 months, and is now consistently doing over $200k monthly. Pure Tropix is being seen all over in top publications like Vogue, Glamour, Allure, Vanity Fair, GQ, and many more. The success of Pure Tropix led David to create a white labeling company, and a course designed to teach people how they can start their own beauty based business. In 2020, Pure Tropix’s sales skyrocketed even during this pandemic, generating over 2 million in sales. David’s focus this year is to get his beauty university live and in full effect to dominate the beauty industry.

– Steve Bailey

Instagram: @soldbybailey

Steve Bailey is a renowned Real Estate Broker with over $1 Billion in sales and one of the largest followings of any Agent on Instagram. At 120k followers, Steve is taking the real estate world by storm. He is the managing partner of Beverly Hills-based luxury worldwide real estate brokerage and lifestyle company The Agency‘s outpost in Waterloo Region. Prior to his position there, Steve earned all but one of RE/MAX’s top awards for career and sales achievements, and was consistently ranked among Canada’s Top 25 real estate Teams for years. With his immense success, Steve has been a mentor to other agents and prides himself on wanting to help those coming up in the industry reach their greatest potential. During COVID-19, the real estate world took a hit, but Steve pushed through this time with the same hard work and ethic he has demanded of himself since he started. As such, he has inspired his team to work through the uncertainty and helped his clients with their fears about the current and future markets. In 2020, Steve is pushing to finish the year on par with the same volume he did in 2019. In addition, he plans to bring more Agents on to his team to help inspire as many in the industry as he can – because more of the same is never an option.

– Johnny Bailey

Instagram: @1JohnnyBailey

Johnny Bailey, is a successful serial entrepreneur who focuses on small business consulting, professional speaking, and influencer marketing with passion for personal development. Johnny has always strived to live a life of excellence, even as a student he was a hall of fame athlete and a Hampton university alumni. Now, he is seen still pursuing excellence in the world of technology and entrepreneurship, especially for his work with Google and ShineHard. Johnny is the founder of ShineHard Family, an online community providing a seven step methodology that gives blacck professionals the tools needed to build wealth, start profitable businesses, and occupy seats at decision making tables. You can find ShineHard on Youtube, where they post videos with the mission to recognize extraordinary black leaders and reveal valuable entrepreneurial insights. So far Johnny has helped hundreds of black professionals find mentors and grow their personal brands. In 2020, Johnny’s biggest goals are to read 20 books, finish off his student loans to become debt free, spend more time with his family and continue to empower the incredible entrepreneurs he works with.

– Damont Nickson

Instagram: @damont_mogul

Damont Nickson, is a serial entrepreneur and business mogul who is taking over the world of investing. Damont is the investor of multiple organizations, his most recent investment is Forza Motors,Inc in Los Angeles, CA. Damont is the founder and CEO of Lyfe Brand, a franchise dedicated to helping individuals learn financial literacy all across the nation. This Franchise now holds over 100 franchises partners. Lyfe is an online personal coaching and mentoring program, where he is the credit coach to over 15,000 people and teaches his blueprint. In addition, Damont is the Co-Founder of Blue print University School of Entrepreneurs, some of the incredible successes Damont has achieved so far is signing an 8 figure deal, and flipping over 100 properties. In 2020, Damont has dedicated his time to mentoring and coaching 100 people in the team he formed to help people build generational wealth. His program is called The Wealthy Team, he is striving to help them each become millionaires using the methods he used to get to his financial successes.

– Chris Diaz

Instagram: @itschrisdiaz

Chris Diaz got his bachelor’s degree in 2016 and then got experience working sales for the most luxurious car dealership in Miami, FL and in a banking position at J.P Morgan Chase. He then saw the opportunity in the digital marketing space, so he decided to invest into courses, mentors, books, and materials that would teach him how to grow his social presence. Chris then started his own agency, pursued his passion, and is now fulfilling his life’s purpose. Chris is a consultant, marketing expert, and CEO of Chris Diaz Agency. He is well known for his innate ability to revolutionize the way a brand is seen. He provides digital consulting for 6-7 figure entrepreneurs and elite businesses looking to grow their social presence and scale beyond their current standing. He also runs a 100M+ digital network filled with artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, influencers, and more which he leverages to drive more traffic to his clients businesses.

– Maria Brown

Instagram: @IM_MARIA_BROWN_OFFICIAL

Maria Brown, is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and business consultant. She is the definition of hard work and determination. CEO of Brown Consulting, Maria Brown has used her life’s biggest challenges and struggles as a force to inspire others to accomplish their dreams. An avid traveler and lover of life, Maria looks forward to continuing to run her multiple successful businesses and inspire others to do the same in 2020 and beyond.

