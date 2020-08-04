Tracesafe Announces Partnership with Spykke to Provide Quarantine Solutions in India

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc. (“Tracesafe”) (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable contact tracing and self-quarantine management technology, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Spykke Innovations, an Indian technology startup founded by Ramani Iyer.

Spykke Innovations recently announced through Indian media channels its intention to deploy a range of Tracesafe’s quarantine management solutions in Bengaluru, India’s fifth most populous city. Tracesafe confirms its partnership with Spykke and is moving towards a definitive agreement.

Through the partnership with Spykke, Tracesafe wristbands will be distributed in Bengaluru and to other local government authorities in order to manage community quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms or incoming visitors from abroad or other states within India. Tracesafe wristband provides a complete device-to-cloud solution, enabling a quarantine geofence status that can be monitored by health authorities.

This is an important advancement and actionable way towards flattening the curve in India, where there are currently over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases confirmed. Deployment and piloting of Tracesafe’s technology is currently in motion around the world – from Hong Kong to Singapore – in efforts to reduce the spread and stop transmission before it happens.

“Our priority is to help contain COVID-19 around the world and we aim to provide customized solutions for every region,” said Dennis Kwan, CEO of Tracesafe Technologies Inc. “This partnership with Spykke will allow millions of people in Bengaluru to quarantine safely and effectively.”

“Tracesafe is leading the way in contact tracing and self-quarantine solutions and we’re excited to deploy their wristbands for community quarantine efforts in India,” said Ramani Iyer, Founder & MD, Spykke Innovations. “We strongly believe that with the introduction of this cutting-edge technology, we will be able to strengthen the efforts put by local health authorities to fight the spread.”

About Tracesafe

Tracesafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. Tracesafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. Tracesafe’s patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, Tracesafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education and large-scale venue management.

About Spykke Innovations

Spykke Innovations is India’s leading digital lifestyle innovation brands formed by serial entrepreneur Ramani Iyer. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Spykke is focused on building innovative products and solutions that empowers users and brings value to their lifestyle. Spykke strives to simplify complex technology and elevate consumer experience using futuristic technology.

