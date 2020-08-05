Venture Mentality: More than an Apparel Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / What’s the point of making a bucket list but never pursuing it? Why were we always taught to chase our dreams yet told we need to be “more realistic”. Venture Mentality is at the forefront of this advocacy by advocating for pushing limits and striving towards one’s potential. They believe that someone else’s limitations don’t have to become yours. They believe in chasing your dreams and living life to the fullest.

Venture Mentality was created by 18-year-old Jacob O’Connor. It is a popular apparel company, a podcast, and overall, a lifestyle brand that aims to promote self-improvement and adventure to people everywhere. The thought-provoking conversations in the podcast are designed to help listeners formulate their own intelligent decisions about relevant things in their lives. The motivational messages from its clothing are intended to inspire users to pursue greater feats for themselves to help them challenge their self imposed limitations.

O’Connor recently launched his own apparel line, Venture Mentality. His clothing line features T-shirts, hats, hoodies and others that are both sharp and comfortable. The Venture Mentality apparel line aims to develop clothing with a message that is designed to create a strong community of like-minded thinkers.

Aside from the apparel line, the Venture Mentality podcast has over 120 episodes now. The content offers listeners helpful and educational interviews with people who achieved success in different industries. These guests include successful entrepreneurs, TV personalities, actors, professional athletes, and YouTube stars. Through the show, O’Connor teaches listeners various perspectives on how to become successful. He has already had conversations with many successful names, including Jay Harris (ESPN Anchor), Chris Pronger (NFL Hall of Fame hockey player), and Sean Whalen (founder of Lions Not Sheep apparel).

Paired with his popular podcast, O’Connor is promoting a growth mindset through his unique clothing line. His goal is to let people literally wear their message so they, too, can be a positive influence on other people they encounter.

O’Connor always excelled in school, but he soon realized that there was more to life than just getting A’s. By the end of his sophomore year, he had applied to an elite entrepreneurial program in his county. At around this time, he also tried out different businesses. While these ventures did not take off right away, the priceless learnings he gathered from them helped him grow further.

By his junior year, O’Connor got accepted in an entrepreneurial program and ended up winning Entrepreneur of the Year. His line of work introduced him to podcasts about successful people. He finally decided to create his own podcast with the intention of inspiring others to work out their own success story.

Now that he has finished high school, O’Connor is focused on expanding Venture Mentality and bringing it to the next level. He wants his life to be a living testament to the belief that one is responsible for his own success.

the podcast on Apple Podcasts, or follow them on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

