Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating Is Once Again Voted the Best Air Conditioning Company by Monrovia Weekly Readers

This is the Sixth Time that Air-Tro, Inc. is Monrovia Weekly Readers’ Choice for Best Air Conditioning Service

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2020 / Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating is pleased to announce that his company has once again received the Monrovia Weekly Readers’ Choice award for Best Air Conditioning Service.

To learn more about Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating and the AC repair and installation services that they offer for residential and commercial HVAC systems, please visit https://www.airtro.com/about/choose-us.

As Helbing noted, this is the sixth time that his company has received the award from Beacon Media, which is the publisher of Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent, Arcadia Weekly and Sierra Madre Weekly. In the annual local awards program, readers are asked to name who they feel is the best company in a number of categories.

The many satisfied customers who have worked with Air-Tro, Inc. over the years will not be surprised that the company has once again been named the best company in the area for air conditioning service. Since Air-Tro, Inc. first opened over 50 years ago, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their professional HVAC-related services, but also their devotion to their customers.

From a homeowner whose A/C unit is blowing hot air to a company that needs an upgrade to its existing HVAC system, the friendly and experienced team from Air-Tro, Inc. promises exceptional service with every call.

“Customers can count on the integrity of our team and our focus on putting our clients at ease,” Helbing said, adding that his company features highly trained technicians who have been positively and repeatedly rated for their professionalism, courtesy, and efficiency.

“We continue to retain the same commitment to quality and honesty, providing our customers with a positive experience and a long-lasting solution to their heating and cooling problems.”

Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating has been taking care of Pasadena, CA and surrounding areas since 1969. This one-stop full-service HVAC company provides factory trained technicians, state-of-the-art equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance for residential and commercial properties. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit www.airtro.com.

